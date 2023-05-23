All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians took Byzantium gold from Tauric Chersonesos museum

Tuesday, 23 May 2023, 17:01

Russians looted the Tauric Chersonesos museum-reserve in temporarily occupied Crimea. 

Source: Office of the Representative of the President in Crimea

Quote: "The occupiers ransacked the Tauric Chersonesos museum-reserve and took the Byzantine gold, as well as other artefacts: ancient products made of bone, clay, and other materials, to Veliky Novgorod, supposedly for an exhibition," the message states.

Advertisement:

The presidential office also added that the Russians continue illegal archaeological excavations on the territory of this museum.

Tauric Chersonesos is an ancient Byzantine city-state in the southwestern part of Crimea. In 1892, a National Reserve was opened on the site of the ruins of the settlement.

On 23 June 2013, the Tauric Chersonesos and its Chora were included in the UNESCO World Heritage List at the 37th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee in Cambodia.

 
Tauric Chersonesos museum
Photo: The Institute of Classical Archaeology

After Russia's occupation of Crimea in 2014, there were concerns about the preservation of the museum's heritage. In 2015, there were reports that the Russian army poured concrete over the site of an ancient estate on Cape Chersonese. In 2021, the occupation authorities announced that they wanted to expand the New Chersonese complex, but it was criticised for the project's planned use of excavators and pouring concrete in the buffer zone.

In December 2022, Evelina Kravchenko, a senior researcher at the Institute of Archaeology of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, said that the Russian occupiers had prepared the collections of Tauric Chersonesos for export outside the peninsula.

She reported that about a year ago, the occupiers issued an "order" to prepare for the evacuation of the collections of four Sevastopol museums: the Tauric Chersonesos National Reserve, the Sevastopol Art Museum named after Kroshytskyi, the Combined Museum of Panoramas and Dioramas, and the Museum of the Naval Fleet.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: