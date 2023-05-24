All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Vessels downtime due to Russia's "maritime" sabotage cost farmers more than US$1 billion

Wednesday, 24 May 2023, 20:22

As a result of Russia's sabotage of the work of the "grain initiative", Ukraine suffered losses of more than US$1 billion due to the downtime of ships in queues.

Source: Mykola Horbachov, President of the Ukrainian Grain Association (UGA), as Interfax-Ukraine reports

Details: He specified that these funds were not actually received by Ukrainian agricultural producers.

Advertisement:

Quote: "This is the money that the traders paid to the owners of the ships for the fact that the ships stood in the queue for a very long time," he explained.

As Ekonomichna Pravda previously wrote, the cost of a vessel's downtime depends on its tonnage and cargo. However, the approximate cost of one day of downtime for an average-sized vessel is US$20,000, i.e., about US$600,000 per month.

Although the trader actually pays for this, he later embeds these costs into the purchase price for the farmers, as a result of which the farmers do not receive the funds they need to finance their work.

Background: For almost a month, the Russian side has been blocking the incoming fleet at the Pivdenniy port. In addition, 14 stevedores of the Pivdenny port appealed to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with a request to help solve the issue of Russian sabotage of the port.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: