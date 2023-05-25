Russian Ministry of Emergencies denies information about fire in building of Defence Ministry

Russian propaganda media has reported on the fire in the building of the Russian Defence Ministry located in downtown Moscow; later, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation denied the fact of the fire.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet TASS with reference to emergency services

Quote: "A fire broke out on one of the balconies in the building of the Defence Ministry on Frunzenskaya Embankment."

Updated: Later, the Russian Ministry of Emergencies reported that they had not detected a fire in the Defence Ministry's building.

