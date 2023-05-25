Russian policemen intimidate residents of Luhansk Oblast forcing them to obtain Russian passports

PHOTO FROM FACEBOOK OF THE DEPARTMENT OF CONSULAR SERVICES OF THE RUSSIAN EMBASSY IN THE USA

Employees of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs in the occupied territories of Luhansk Oblast intimidate local residents and force them to obtain Russian passports.

Source: National Resistance Center (NRC)

Quote: "Employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation arrived at the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk Oblast to intimidate local residents into obtaining Russian "passports"."

Details: The NRC has noted that the presence of employees of the regional migration departments of the Russian Interior Ministry has been recorded in the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk Oblast.

According to the NRC, they threaten local residents, claiming that it will be impossible to work, study and receive medical care at temporarily occupied territories if a person does not have a Russian "passport".

