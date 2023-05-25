All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian policemen intimidate residents of Luhansk Oblast forcing them to obtain Russian passports

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 25 May 2023, 05:58
Russian policemen intimidate residents of Luhansk Oblast forcing them to obtain Russian passports
PHOTO FROM FACEBOOK OF THE DEPARTMENT OF CONSULAR SERVICES OF THE RUSSIAN EMBASSY IN THE USA

Employees of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs in the occupied territories of Luhansk Oblast intimidate local residents and force them to obtain Russian passports.

Source: National Resistance Center (NRC)

Quote: "Employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation arrived at the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk Oblast to intimidate local residents into obtaining Russian "passports"."

Details: The NRC has noted that the presence of employees of the regional migration departments of the Russian Interior Ministry has been recorded in the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk Oblast.

Advertisement:

According to the NRC, they threaten local residents, claiming that it will be impossible to work, study and receive medical care at temporarily occupied territories  if a person does not have a Russian "passport".

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russians were attacking on three fronts, but made no progress

UAV attacks and border breaches are Ukrainian "shaping operations" – FT

Ukrainian woman detained in Moscow for attempting to bring deported children back to Ukraine – Russian media

Ukraine brings back bodies of 79 fallen defenders

25 to 32 drones attack Moscow: 2 buildings damaged, people evacuated

PHOTO, VIDEO, UPDATEDDrone crashes into two high-rise buildings in Moscow

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:58
Putin reacts to drone attack: air defence was "operated properly"
16:22
Russian Interior Ministry puts Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief on wanted list
16:11
Hackers attack Russian Skolkovo Innovation Center
16:08
Occupiers kidnapped journalist from Melitopol and keep her in a basement
15:31
Russians were attacking on three fronts, but made no progress
15:03
Ambassador to Germany: There will be no territorial concessions from Ukraine
14:04
Zelenskyy: Putin wants to revive Soviet Union, and after Ukraine he will "devour" Belarus
12:59
photoKyiv mayor on woman killed in night attack: she went out onto balcony to watch air defence working
12:45
photoLukashenko fires head of Belarusian border guard service
12:35
UAV attacks and border breaches are Ukrainian "shaping operations" – FT
All News
Advertisement: