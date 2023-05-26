Media posts video of drone attack on Krasnodar

A video of an alleged drone attack on the Russian city of Krasnodar on 25 May at night was posted.

Source: Crimea.Realii, referring to Baza Telegram channel

Details: Reportedly, a communication tower could have been a target. Officially, the authorities of Krasnodar Krai have not named a drone attack as the reason for an explosion in the city.

Crimea.Realii states that it was not able to verify the video.

Update: Later, the governor of Krasnodar stated that the fall of two UAVs was the reason for the explosion. According to him, there is damage but "crucial infrastructure was not damaged." There have been no casualties.

Background:

On 25 May at night, loud explosions sounded above the city centre of Krasnodar. Telegram-channels reported that air defence was activated after the city had been attacked by drones.

