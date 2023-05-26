All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian media report loud explosions in central Krasnodar

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 26 May 2023, 05:04
Russian media report loud explosions in central Krasnodar

Loud explosions were heard in the centre of the Russian city of Krasnodar on the night of 25–26 May.

Source: Baza Telegram channel

Details: According to Baza, Krasnodar residents reported at least two explosions in the centre of the city around 04:00 on the morning of Friday, 26 May. 

Early reports indicate that air defence was activated after a drone attack.

Advertisement:
 
 

Witnesses reported hearing a sound similar to the sound a drone makes before the explosions occurred.

Operational Staff of Krasnodar Krai in the Russian Federation later confirmed that explosions had rocked the city.

"According to the reports obtained by the Unified Emergency Dispatch Service, an explosion was heard in the vicinity of the building located at 54/2 Morskaya Street at 04:17. Emergency services have been dispatched to the site. According to preliminary reports, there have been no casualties. A building’s roof and windows have been damaged, but there was no fire," the staff reported.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Background: On the evening of 25 May, Vasily Golubev, Governor of Rostov Oblast in the Russian Federation, claimed that the Russian air defence had shot down a Ukrainian missile in the Morozovsk area, where a military airfield is located. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russians were attacking on three fronts, but made no progress

UAV attacks and border breaches are Ukrainian "shaping operations" – FT

Ukrainian woman detained in Moscow for attempting to bring deported children back to Ukraine – Russian media

Ukraine brings back bodies of 79 fallen defenders

25 to 32 drones attack Moscow: 2 buildings damaged, people evacuated

PHOTO, VIDEO, UPDATEDDrone crashes into two high-rise buildings in Moscow

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:58
Putin reacts to drone attack: air defence was "operated properly"
16:22
Russian Interior Ministry puts Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief on wanted list
16:11
Hackers attack Russian Skolkovo Innovation Center
16:08
Occupiers kidnapped journalist from Melitopol and keep her in a basement
15:31
Russians were attacking on three fronts, but made no progress
15:03
Ambassador to Germany: There will be no territorial concessions from Ukraine
14:04
Zelenskyy: Putin wants to revive Soviet Union, and after Ukraine he will "devour" Belarus
12:59
photoKyiv mayor on woman killed in night attack: she went out onto balcony to watch air defence working
12:45
photoLukashenko fires head of Belarusian border guard service
12:35
UAV attacks and border breaches are Ukrainian "shaping operations" – FT
All News
Advertisement: