Russian media report loud explosions in central Krasnodar

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 26 May 2023, 05:04
Loud explosions were heard in the centre of the Russian city of Krasnodar on the night of 25–26 May.

Source: Baza Telegram channel

Details: According to Baza, Krasnodar residents reported at least two explosions in the centre of the city around 04:00 on the morning of Friday, 26 May. 

Early reports indicate that air defence was activated after a drone attack.

 
 

Witnesses reported hearing a sound similar to the sound a drone makes before the explosions occurred.

Operational Staff of Krasnodar Krai in the Russian Federation later confirmed that explosions had rocked the city.

"According to the reports obtained by the Unified Emergency Dispatch Service, an explosion was heard in the vicinity of the building located at 54/2 Morskaya Street at 04:17. Emergency services have been dispatched to the site. According to preliminary reports, there have been no casualties. A building’s roof and windows have been damaged, but there was no fire," the staff reported.

Background: On the evening of 25 May, Vasily Golubev, Governor of Rostov Oblast in the Russian Federation, claimed that the Russian air defence had shot down a Ukrainian missile in the Morozovsk area, where a military airfield is located. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

