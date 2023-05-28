Kyiv's resilience demonstrates the strength of its people – UK Foreign Minister

UK Foreign Minister James Cleverly has responded to Russia’s large-scale air attack on Kyiv on the night before the Ukrainian capital’s City Day.

Source: European Pravda; Cleverly on Twitter

Details: As Ukraine's capital celebrates Kyiv Day, Russia continues to send deadly drone strikes on the city, Cleverly said.

Advertisement:

"But Kyiv’s endurance since it was founded 1541 years ago today shows the strength of its people. We stand with Kyiv. We stand with all of Ukraine," he tweeted.

As Ukraine’s capital celebrates Kyiv Day, Russia continues to send deadly drone strikes on the city.



But Kyiv’s endurance since it was founded 1541 years ago today shows the strength of its people.



We stand with Kyiv. We stand with all of Ukraine. — James Cleverly🇬🇧 (@JamesCleverly) May 28, 2023

After the latest Russian attacks on the cities of Dnipro and Kyiv, the European Union promised to hold the Russian leadership accountable for the terror it is inflicting on Ukraine’s civilian population.

On Sunday night, Russia launched the largest-scale Iranian kamikaze drone attack on Ukraine so far: the Russians fired 54 loitering munitions, 52 of which were destroyed by Ukraine’s air defence.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





