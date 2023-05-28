All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Kyiv's resilience demonstrates the strength of its people – UK Foreign Minister

Sunday, 28 May 2023, 20:34

UK Foreign Minister James Cleverly has responded to Russia’s large-scale air attack on Kyiv on the night before the Ukrainian capital’s City Day.

Source: European Pravda; Cleverly on Twitter

Details: As Ukraine's capital celebrates Kyiv Day, Russia continues to send deadly drone strikes on the city, Cleverly said.

Advertisement:

"But Kyiv’s endurance since it was founded 1541 years ago today shows the strength of its people. We stand with Kyiv. We stand with all of Ukraine," he tweeted.

After the latest Russian attacks on the cities of Dnipro and Kyiv, the European Union promised to hold the Russian leadership accountable for the terror it is inflicting on Ukraine’s civilian population.

On Sunday night, Russia launched the largest-scale Iranian kamikaze drone attack on Ukraine so far: the Russians fired 54 loitering munitions, 52 of which were destroyed by Ukraine’s air defence.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: