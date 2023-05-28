All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Largest Russian attack with Shahed UAVs: Air defence systems destroyed 52 drones

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOSunday, 28 May 2023, 07:49
Largest Russian attack with Shahed UAVs: Air defence systems destroyed 52 drones
Photo by the Air Force of Ukraine

On the night of 27-28 May, Russia launched the most massive Iranian kamikaze drone attack on Ukraine: the Russians fired 54 loitering munitions, and Ukraine's air defence forces destroyed 52 of them.

Source: press service of the Ukrainian Air Force Command 

Quote: "On the night of 28 May 2023, the enemy attacked Ukraine with Iranian attack drones Shahed-136/131 from the northern Bryansk Oblast and the southern Krasnodar territory.

In total, a record number of 54 kamikaze drones were launched.

Advertisement:

The Russian night attack targeted military facilities and critical infrastructure of the state in the central regions of the country, in particular Kyiv Oblast. Here, in the area of   responsibility of the Air Command Centre, most of the drones were destroyed."

Details: It is noted that the forces of the Air Command South and West of Ukraine's Air Force and air defence troops of other components of the Defence Forces of Ukraine were also involved in repelling the attack.

As a result of successful combat work, 52 Shaheds were destroyed.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Background:

  • An air raid siren was announced in Kyiv and a number of oblasts of Ukraine on the night of 28 May. In the capital, it lasted for more than 5 hours. The air defence was working hard, Kyiv residents could not sleep due to the explosions.
  • The Kyiv City Military Administration reported that on the night of 28 May, according to preliminary data, more than 40 Russian drones were destroyed. The drone's falling debris in the capital caused at least one death and one injury. There is damage and destruction in the city.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

photoCar carrying 4 Russian collaborators explodes near Russian-occupied Melitopol

Member of Ukrainian parliament leaves Ukraine for third time since Russia’s full-scale invasion

Lukashenko: "Ukrainian question" should have been solved in 2014-15

video, mapFreedom of Russia Legion claims it is behind fires in Shebekino, Belgorod Oblast

Zelenskyy on counteroffensive: This isn't a movie, I can't tell you what you'll see, but you'll feel it

Special Operations Forces explain why they helped Ukrainian MP to leave the country

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:57
Putin's arrest for The Hague is legal, international law is clear – German Foreign Minister
21:29
photoCar carrying 4 Russian collaborators explodes near Russian-occupied Melitopol
20:56
Wagner Group chief says Russian Defence Ministry laid mines on Wagner Group fighters' exit routes from Bakhmut
20:55
Traffic banned in part of Belgorod Oblast, Russia
20:40
Court, forgiveness, or compassion. How Ukraine punishes collaborationism and why changes are needed
20:23
Closed bomb shelter in Kyiv: All four detainees served with notice of suspicion
20:22
Zelenskyy: Ukraine is working on initiatives that will strengthen the country and its people
20:19
Kyiv bomb shelters inspected as prosecutor's office investigates embezzlement of budget funds
20:12
German UAV manufacturer opens centres in Ukraine
19:45
Member of Ukrainian parliament leaves Ukraine for third time since Russia’s full-scale invasion
All News
Advertisement: