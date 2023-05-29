All Sections
"Unpredictable situation should be turned to your advantage": reconnaissance men about service and training of new recruits

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 29 May 2023, 09:35

Being a reconnaissance man means constant training and self-improvement. Servicemen from the Burevii (Hurricane) Brigade have shared their experience of serving under the conditions of the ongoing war.

The National Guard of Ukraine has reported that the officers have recounted the stages of preparation during the training period and the tasks they are facing.

"A reconnaissance man is a person who must be a little smarter than others and turn any unpredictable situation to his advantage," says the commander of the reconnaissance company, who goes by the alias Zbroiar (Armourer).

Zbroiar has spoken about the three stages that new recruits go through during their training:

  • Basic course

This is individual and collective training, which is ultimately consolidated in practice during competitions between different units;

  • Tactical training

This covers movement with and without weapons using the latest software.

It also teaches a soldier how to use a weapon.

  • Final exam 

Zbroiar has said that the Bureviy unit has a company tactical exercise where small technical teams and technical specialists practise their actions.

"All the people are trained to the maximum and then sent to the front line," said Scorpion, the company's deputy commander.

 
A reconnaissance man during his military service. Photo: The National Guard of Ukraine

He has added that the main goals and purposes of reconnaissance men are as follows:

  • observation of the enemy;
  • ambush;
  • raid;
  • search;
  • reconnaissance by combat.

The latter, as noted by Scorpion, is used when the previous methods have failed.

Background: Ukraine has launched a free online course on basic military training.

