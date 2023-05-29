Ukraine's defence forces strike 3 Russian air defence systems and 1 ammunition storage point – General Staff report

Over the course of today, Ukraine’s defence forces struck three Russian air defence systems and an ammunition storage point.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 29 May

Details: Over the course of today, Ukrainian aircraft carried out 15 airstrikes on areas where Russian military personnel and equipment were concentrated.

Units of Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck three areas where Russian military personnel and equipment were concentrated, one ammunition storage point, three air defence systems, and three other critical military targets.

Advertisement:

Over the course of the past 24 hours, Russia carried out two large-scale missile- and airstrikes on Ukraine. Russia deployed Kh-101/Kh-555 air-to-surface cruise missiles and Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 drones in an attack on the night of 28-29 May.

Most up-to-date information has confirmed that forces and assets of Ukraine’s Air Force and air defence units from other forces within the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down 36 out of 40 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles, and 30 out of 38 Shahed-135/131 attack drones.

On the afternoon of 29 May, Russia deployed an Iskander operational-tactical missile system to launch cruise and ballistic missiles on civilian and critical infrastructure facilities in the city of Kyiv. Ukraine’s Air Force downed and destroyed 11 out of 11 Russian missiles.

Russian forces conducted a total of 53 airstrikes and deployed multiple-launch rocket systems in further 20 attacks on positions of Ukrainian forces and civilian settlements. Several civilians sustained injuries. A number of private residential houses, and civilian and administrative facilities were damaged.

Russian forces are continuing to focus their main efforts on establishing full control over Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts in eastern Ukraine.

Over the course of today, Ukrainian forces repelled a total of 20 Russian assaults.

The operational situation on the Volyn and Polissia fronts remains much the same as before. There is no evidence that Russia is forming new offensive units in the area.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russian forces are continuing to maintain their presence in areas near the Russian-Ukrainian border. During today, they conducted an airstrike on Milove in Kharkiv Oblast and deployed mortars and artillery to fire on Seredyna-Buda, Pavlivka, Katerynivka, Shevchenkove, Velyka Pysarivka (Sumy Oblast) and Udy, Strilecha, Hlyboke, Morokhovets, Ternova, Izbytske, Starytsia, Hatyshche, Vovchansk, Pletenivka, Tykhe, Vovchanski Khutory, Mala Vovcha, Varvarivka, Budarky, Zemlianky and Chuhunivka (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces made unsuccessful attempts to advance on Masiutivka (Kharkiv Oblast). They deployed mortars and artillery to fire on Kolodiazne, Kamianka, Krasne Pershe, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Masiutivka, Petropavlivka, Kucherivka, Kyslivka, Hlushkivka, Berestove and Bohuslavka (Kharkiv Oblast).

Russian forces did not undertake offensive operations on the Lyman front. Russian aircraft struck areas in the vicinity of Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Spirne (Donetsk Oblast), and shelled Nevske, Dibrova and Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Spirne (Donetsk Oblast).

Russian forces also did not carry out offensive operations on the Bakhmut front, though Russian aircraft struck areas in and around Toretsk (Donetsk Oblast). Vasiukivka, Kramatorsk, Tykhonivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Predtechyne, Bila Hora, Zalizne and New-York (Donetsk Oblast) came under Russian fire.

Russian forces did not make any attempts to advance on the Avdiivka front. Over the course of the day, Russian aircraft struck areas in and around Avdiivka and Vodiane (Donetsk Oblast). Russian forces also shelled Novokalynove, Avdiivka, Pervomaiske and Karlivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Marinka front, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled 12 Russian assaults near the city of Marinka. Russian forces conducted an airstrike near Heorhiivka and shelled Marinka and Heorhiivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the Russians conducted airstrikes on areas in and around Vuhledar and Prechystivka, and shelled Paraskoviivka, Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar, Novoukrainka, Prechystivka and Shakhtarske.

Russian forces are on the defensive on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, and conducted airstrikes on areas in and around Mala Tokmachka and Huliaipole (Zaporizhzhia Oblast). They also shelled Vremivka, Zelene Pole and Novopil (Donetsk Oblast); Olhivske, Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Orikhiv, Novoandriivka and Stepnohirsk (Zaporizhzhia Oblast); and Kachkarivka, Mylove, Kozatske, Burhunka, Lvove, Ivanivka, Antonivka, Komyshany, Dniprovske, Kizomys and the city of Kherson (Kherson Oblast).

Russian occupation forces are continuing to loot. In Svatove (Luhansk Oblast), they are appropriating harvesters, trucks and other expensive farming equipment from farms whose owners have fled and where the remaining employees cannot provide documents confirming the farm’s ownership.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





