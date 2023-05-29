Russia's 16th attack on Ukraine in May: Ukraine's air defence downs all Russian air targets over Kyiv

The Kyiv City Military Administration has reported that Ukraine’s air defence had downed and destroyed all Russian air targets during the most recent attack on Ukraine on the afternoon of 29 May.

Source: Serhii Popko, Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Popko: "Just 6 hours after the overnight attack, the aggressor country carried out another missile strike on Kyiv. Early reports suggest the enemy deployed cruise missiles.

This was the 16th attack on [Ukraine's] capital since the beginning of the month. This attack marks a change in the enemy’s tactics: following a series of overnight attacks, this strike on the peaceful city was carried out during the day, when most of its residents would have been at work or out on the streets."

Details: According to Popko, Ukraine’s air defence personnel and assets successfully destroyed all air targets.

The Kyiv City Military Administration further confirmed that no buildings in Kyiv were hit, though this information is currently being ascertained.

Fragments of downed munitions crashed in different parts of the city: three in the Obolonskyi district, and one each in Desnianskyi and Dniprovskyi districts. Kyiv’s infrastructure sustained no significant damage. Information about casualties has yet to be confirmed.

