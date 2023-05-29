Ukrainian Air Force downs 37 cruise missiles and 29 Shahed drones overnight
The Ukrainian Air Force destroyed 37 cruise missiles and 29 Shahed kamikaze drones on the night of 28-29 May.
Source: Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram
Quote from the Air Force: "We have destroyed 67 air targets: 37 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles, 29 Shahed-136/131 strike drones and 1 operational-tactical reconnaissance UAV."
Details: Russian invaders attacked military and critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine on the night of 28-29 May.
In total, they launched up to 40 Kh-101/Kh-555 air-to-surface cruise missiles from nine Tu-95ms strategic aircraft from the Caspian Sea.
The Russians also attacked with Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 drones from the northern and southern fronts. A total of about 35 attack drones were launched.
Background:
- An air-raid warning was sounded at midnight on 28 May in Kyiv and a number of Oblasts of Ukraine, which later spread throughout Ukraine and lasted until 05:00. The explosions were heard in the capital, Odesa and Khmelnytskyi Oblast. It was reported that air defence systems were in operation in Kyiv, Lviv and Vinnytsia Oblasts.
- Ukrainian Defence Forces destroyed more than 40 aerial targets over Kyiv without critical damage, fatalities or casualties.
