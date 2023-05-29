Ukrainian Air Force downs 37 cruise missiles and 29 Shahed drones overnight

The Ukrainian Air Force destroyed 37 cruise missiles and 29 Shahed kamikaze drones on the night of 28-29 May.

Source: Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote from the Air Force: "We have destroyed 67 air targets: 37 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles, 29 Shahed-136/131 strike drones and 1 operational-tactical reconnaissance UAV."

Details: Russian invaders attacked military and critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine on the night of 28-29 May.

In total, they launched up to 40 Kh-101/Kh-555 air-to-surface cruise missiles from nine Tu-95ms strategic aircraft from the Caspian Sea.

The Russians also attacked with Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 drones from the northern and southern fronts. A total of about 35 attack drones were launched.

Background:

An air-raid warning was sounded at midnight on 28 May in Kyiv and a number of Oblasts of Ukraine, which later spread throughout Ukraine and lasted until 05:00. The explosions were heard in the capital, Odesa and Khmelnytskyi Oblast. It was reported that air defence systems were in operation in Kyiv, Lviv and Vinnytsia Oblasts.

Ukrainian Defence Forces destroyed more than 40 aerial targets over Kyiv without critical damage, fatalities or casualties.

