All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian Air Force downs 37 cruise missiles and 29 Shahed drones overnight

Iryna BalachukMonday, 29 May 2023, 08:37
Ukrainian Air Force downs 37 cruise missiles and 29 Shahed drones overnight

The Ukrainian Air Force destroyed 37 cruise missiles and 29 Shahed kamikaze drones on the night of 28-29 May.

Source: Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote from the Air Force: "We have destroyed 67 air targets: 37 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles, 29 Shahed-136/131 strike drones and 1 operational-tactical reconnaissance UAV."

Details: Russian invaders attacked military and critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine on the night of 28-29 May.

Advertisement:

In total, they launched up to 40 Kh-101/Kh-555 air-to-surface cruise missiles from nine Tu-95ms strategic aircraft from the Caspian Sea.

The Russians also attacked with Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 drones from the northern and southern fronts. A total of about 35 attack drones were launched.

Background:

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

  • An air-raid warning was sounded at midnight on 28 May in Kyiv and a number of Oblasts of Ukraine, which later spread throughout Ukraine and lasted until 05:00. The explosions were heard in the capital, Odesa and Khmelnytskyi Oblast. It was reported that air defence systems were in operation in Kyiv, Lviv and Vinnytsia Oblasts.
  • Ukrainian Defence Forces destroyed more than 40 aerial targets over Kyiv without critical damage, fatalities or casualties.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

photoCar carrying 4 Russian collaborators explodes near Russian-occupied Melitopol

Member of Ukrainian parliament leaves Ukraine for third time since Russia’s full-scale invasion

Lukashenko: "Ukrainian question" should have been solved in 2014-15

video, mapFreedom of Russia Legion claims it is behind fires in Shebekino, Belgorod Oblast

Zelenskyy on counteroffensive: This isn't a movie, I can't tell you what you'll see, but you'll feel it

Special Operations Forces explain why they helped Ukrainian MP to leave the country

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:57
Putin's arrest for The Hague is legal, international law is clear – German Foreign Minister
21:29
photoCar carrying 4 Russian collaborators explodes near Russian-occupied Melitopol
20:56
Wagner Group chief says Russian Defence Ministry laid mines on Wagner Group fighters' exit routes from Bakhmut
20:55
Traffic banned in part of Belgorod Oblast, Russia
20:40
Court, forgiveness, or compassion. How Ukraine punishes collaborationism and why changes are needed
20:23
Closed bomb shelter in Kyiv: All four detainees served with notice of suspicion
20:22
Zelenskyy: Ukraine is working on initiatives that will strengthen the country and its people
20:19
Kyiv bomb shelters inspected as prosecutor's office investigates embezzlement of budget funds
20:12
German UAV manufacturer opens centres in Ukraine
19:45
Member of Ukrainian parliament leaves Ukraine for third time since Russia’s full-scale invasion
All News
Advertisement: