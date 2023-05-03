One Shahed UAV hits administrative building in Dnipro during overnight attack

A Russian Shahed-136 attack drone managed to hit a target on the night of 3 May. An administrative building in the city of Dnipro has been damaged.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipro Oblast State Administration, on Telegram

Details: He said the strike caused a fire, but the flames have been put out.

Lysak says that defenders of the sky from Air Command Skhid (East) shot down seven drones over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast in just one night.

There were no casualties among city residents.

Emergency workers are still working at the scene, and the attack’s aftermath is being established.

Background: The Ukrainian Defence Forces shot down 21 Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 attack drones overnight, with a total of up to 26 drones used by Russian forces.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!