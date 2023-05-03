All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


One Shahed UAV hits administrative building in Dnipro during overnight attack

Yevhen KizilovWednesday, 3 May 2023, 08:13
One Shahed UAV hits administrative building in Dnipro during overnight attack
PHOTO BY ANTON PETRUS

A Russian Shahed-136 attack drone managed to hit a target on the night of 3 May. An administrative building in the city of Dnipro has been damaged.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipro Oblast State Administration, on Telegram

Details: He said the strike caused a fire, but the flames have been put out.

Lysak says that defenders of the sky from Air Command Skhid (East) shot down seven drones over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast in just one night.

There were no casualties among city residents.

Emergency workers are still working at the scene, and the attack’s aftermath is being established.

Background: The Ukrainian Defence Forces shot down 21 Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 attack drones overnight, with a total of up to 26 drones used by Russian forces.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

US does not doubt veracity of Ukraine's statement about Kinzhal interception – CNN

Blogger convicted for reacting on caricature of Lukashenka with a smiley face dies in Belarusian penal colony

EU's Frontex border control mission suspends Black Sea operations after incident involving Russian Su-35 jet

Czech President warns Ukraine against hurried counter-offensive

Prigozhin says he was promised "as much ammunition as it takes"

Russians fire 5 missiles at Mykolaiv Oblast, industrial enterprise damaged

All News
RECENT NEWS
03:50
Air-raid warning in Ukraine: explosion in Odesa, air defence activated in Kyiv Oblast
23:27
US does not doubt veracity of Ukraine's statement about Kinzhal interception – CNN
22:54
Türkiye refuses to send Russian S-400s to Ukraine as proposed by US
22:33
Russian invaders are trying to leave Zaporizhzhia Oblast under the guise of civilians – Mayor of Melitopol
21:57
Blogger convicted for reacting on caricature of Lukashenka with a smiley face dies in Belarusian penal colony
21:09
Russian propagandist said he was driving his car when it exploded
20:41
Zelenskyy: May and June will be fruitful for weapons supplies and talks with partners
19:43
Russian forces once again attack Nikopol, injuring 1 man and damaging business premises and gas station
19:30
Russian forces shell Kherson Oblast, injuring 1 woman and damaging several houses
19:15
Russian forces intensify shelling in Bakhmut and regroup – Commander of Ukraine's Ground Forces
All News
Advertisement: