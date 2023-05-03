All Sections
Ukrainian defenders destroyed 21 Shahed drones during night

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 3 May 2023, 07:43
Ukrainian defenders destroyed 21 Shahed drones during night
STOCK PHOTO OF STRATCOM OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE

The Ukrainian Defence Forces shot down 21 Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 attack drones overnight, with a total of up to 26 drones used by Russian forces.

Source: Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, on Telegram; Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote: "The occupiers used up to 26 Shahed-136/131 attack drones [tonight – ed.]. With the help of military personnel and assets from the Air Force, in cooperation with the air defence of other components of the Defence Forces of Ukraine, 21 attack UAVs were destroyed."

Details: It was noted that the Russian occupiers attacked the territory of Ukraine from the north front (Bryansk Oblast) and from the south (the eastern coast of the Sea of Azov).

Anti-aircraft weapons, aircraft and mobile fire groups were used to shoot down the Russian drones in the areas of responsibility of Centre, Skhid (East) and Pivden (South) Air Commands.

Background:

  • On the night of 2-3 May, an air-raid warning was issued at Kyiv and a number of oblasts of Ukraine.
  • Air defence systems were operating in many oblasts, explosions were heard in the cities of Zaporizhzhia and Dnipro.
  • Air defence forces destroyed all Russian drones detected in the airspace around the city of Kyiv

