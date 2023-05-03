All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


IRIS-T anti-aircraft missile systems shot down over 60 targets in 7 months

Tetiana LozovenkoWednesday, 3 May 2023, 11:12
IRIS-T anti-aircraft missile systems shot down over 60 targets in 7 months
SCREENSHOT FROM VIDEO BY AIR FORCE OF UKRAINE

A division of German IRIS-T anti-aircraft missile systems has shot down over 60 Russian targets since October 2022.

Source: Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of the Air Force of Ukraine, on Telegram

Quote from Oleshchuk: "German-made IRIS-T anti-aircraft missile systems have been protecting Ukraine’s skies from Russian terrorism since October 2022. Over the course of that time, the IRIS-T anti-aircraft missile systems division has shot down over 60 enemy targets."

Details: Oleshchuk added that another IRIS-T division, the second one, entered combat duty in Ukraine in late April 2023.

"On the day of the first use of the system, everyone was shocked, because all the targets were shot down," said the deputy commander of the anti-aircraft missile unit under the pseudonym Jeweller.

Background:

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

On 12 October, Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov announced that Ukraine had received the first IRIS-T air defence system from Germany.

On 14 October, Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are already using the IRIS-T complex in the south of the country.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

US does not doubt veracity of Ukraine's statement about Kinzhal interception – CNN

Blogger convicted for reacting on caricature of Lukashenka with a smiley face dies in Belarusian penal colony

EU's Frontex border control mission suspends Black Sea operations after incident involving Russian Su-35 jet

Czech President warns Ukraine against hurried counter-offensive

Prigozhin says he was promised "as much ammunition as it takes"

Russians fire 5 missiles at Mykolaiv Oblast, industrial enterprise damaged

All News
RECENT NEWS
03:50
Air-raid warning in Ukraine: explosion in Odesa, air defence activated in Kyiv Oblast
23:27
US does not doubt veracity of Ukraine's statement about Kinzhal interception – CNN
22:54
Türkiye refuses to send Russian S-400s to Ukraine as proposed by US
22:33
Russian invaders are trying to leave Zaporizhzhia Oblast under the guise of civilians – Mayor of Melitopol
21:57
Blogger convicted for reacting on caricature of Lukashenka with a smiley face dies in Belarusian penal colony
21:09
Russian propagandist said he was driving his car when it exploded
20:41
Zelenskyy: May and June will be fruitful for weapons supplies and talks with partners
19:43
Russian forces once again attack Nikopol, injuring 1 man and damaging business premises and gas station
19:30
Russian forces shell Kherson Oblast, injuring 1 woman and damaging several houses
19:15
Russian forces intensify shelling in Bakhmut and regroup – Commander of Ukraine's Ground Forces
All News
Advertisement: