Round-the-clock curfew to be imposed in Kherson from 5 to 8 May

A round-the-clock curfew will be in action from 20:00 on 5 May to 6:00 on 8 May in the city of Kherson.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "During these 58 hours it will be forbidden to travel or be out in the city streets. The city will also be closed for entry and exit."

Details: Prokudin called upon the residents of Kherson to get their errands done in advance and stock up on food and medicine.

"These temporary restrictions are needed so that law enforcement officers can do their job without putting you in danger," he explained.

Background:

On 2 May, the occupiers launched 106 attacks (using 485 projectiles) on Kherson Oblast: 2 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems, 52 artillery attacks, 33 mortar attacks, 4 tank attacks, 14 UAV attacks, and 1 aircraft attack. Of these, 9 attacks (33 projectiles) were launched on the city of Kherson: 7 artillery attacks and 2 mortar attacks. During the day four people were killed and seven people (including one child) were injured.

On 3 May, the Russian occupiers struck the only hypermarket open in Kherson – three people were killed and five injured.

