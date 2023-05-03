Russians attack last hypermarket working in Kherson: three people killed

Russian occupiers have attacked the only working hypermarket in Kherson, killing three people and injuring five more.

Source: Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine; Ihor Klymenko, Minister of Internal Affairs

Details: On Wednesday, around 11:00, the Russian occupiers struck the only operating hypermarket in Kherson.

Ihor Klymenko has said that as of now, three people are known to have been killed and five are wounded.

Quote from Klymenko: "These are employees and customers. All operational services are at the scene. They are assisting people. We cannot negotiate with Russian murderers. They must be brought to justice. Or destroyed."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!