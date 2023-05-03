All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians attack last hypermarket working in Kherson: three people killed

Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 3 May 2023, 12:04
Russians attack last hypermarket working in Kherson: three people killed

Russian occupiers have attacked the only working hypermarket in Kherson, killing three people and injuring five more.

Source: Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine; Ihor Klymenko, Minister of Internal Affairs

Details: On Wednesday, around 11:00, the Russian occupiers struck the only operating hypermarket in Kherson.

Ihor Klymenko has said that as of now, three people are known to have been killed and five are wounded.

Quote from Klymenko: "These are employees and customers. All operational services are at the scene. They are assisting people. We cannot negotiate with Russian murderers. They must be brought to justice. Or destroyed."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

US does not doubt veracity of Ukraine's statement about Kinzhal interception – CNN

Blogger convicted for reacting on caricature of Lukashenka with a smiley face dies in Belarusian penal colony

EU's Frontex border control mission suspends Black Sea operations after incident involving Russian Su-35 jet

Czech President warns Ukraine against hurried counter-offensive

Prigozhin says he was promised "as much ammunition as it takes"

Russians fire 5 missiles at Mykolaiv Oblast, industrial enterprise damaged

All News
RECENT NEWS
03:50
Air-raid warning in Ukraine: explosion in Odesa, air defence activated in Kyiv Oblast
23:27
US does not doubt veracity of Ukraine's statement about Kinzhal interception – CNN
22:54
Türkiye refuses to send Russian S-400s to Ukraine as proposed by US
22:33
Russian invaders are trying to leave Zaporizhzhia Oblast under the guise of civilians – Mayor of Melitopol
21:57
Blogger convicted for reacting on caricature of Lukashenka with a smiley face dies in Belarusian penal colony
21:09
Russian propagandist said he was driving his car when it exploded
20:41
Zelenskyy: May and June will be fruitful for weapons supplies and talks with partners
19:43
Russian forces once again attack Nikopol, injuring 1 man and damaging business premises and gas station
19:30
Russian forces shell Kherson Oblast, injuring 1 woman and damaging several houses
19:15
Russian forces intensify shelling in Bakhmut and regroup – Commander of Ukraine's Ground Forces
All News
Advertisement: