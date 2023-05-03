All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians attack last hypermarket working in Kherson: three people killed

Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 3 May 2023, 12:04
Russians attack last hypermarket working in Kherson: three people killed

Russian occupiers have attacked the only working hypermarket in Kherson, killing three people and injuring five more.

Source: Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine; Ihor Klymenko, Minister of Internal Affairs

Details: On Wednesday, around 11:00, the Russian occupiers struck the only operating hypermarket in Kherson.

Advertisement:

Ihor Klymenko has said that as of now, three people are known to have been killed and five are wounded.

Quote from Klymenko: "These are employees and customers. All operational services are at the scene. They are assisting people. We cannot negotiate with Russian murderers. They must be brought to justice. Or destroyed."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: