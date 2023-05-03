All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia will want to negotiate with Ukraine sooner or later – Milley

European PravdaWednesday, 3 May 2023, 16:57

US General Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, believes that it will not be easy for Ukraine and Russia to achieve their political goals by military means.

Source: Milley, in an interview with Foreign Affairs, cited by European Pravda

Details: The top-ranking US officer said that sooner or later the Russian side will realise that the losses outweigh the benefits, and this could be the beginning of negotiations.

Advertisement:

Milley emphasised that Russia has already suffered serious losses in the war it unleashed. In addition, the Russian economy has been seriously affected by sanctions.

Quote: "And I think that rational folks, as part of the Russian decision-making process, will conclude – I believe, over either months or a year or two – they’re going to conclude that the cost exceeds the benefit,  and it’ll be time to do something, at least from a negotiating standpoint."

More details: Milley stressed that Russia will have to accept that it cannot win this war.

He added that he doubted the war could end this year.

Background: On 19 April, Ben Wallace, the UK Secretary of State for Defence, expressed confidence in Ukraine’s planned counteroffensive against Russian forces, but signalled that the war would most likely continue into next year.

Earlier, it was reported that the United States would send Ukraine additional military aid worth about US$300 million, including a large number of artillery shells, howitzers, air-to-surface missiles, and ammunition for small arms.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: