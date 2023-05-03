Russia will want to negotiate with Ukraine sooner or later – Milley

US General Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, believes that it will not be easy for Ukraine and Russia to achieve their political goals by military means.

Source: Milley, in an interview with Foreign Affairs, cited by European Pravda

Details: The top-ranking US officer said that sooner or later the Russian side will realise that the losses outweigh the benefits, and this could be the beginning of negotiations.

Milley emphasised that Russia has already suffered serious losses in the war it unleashed. In addition, the Russian economy has been seriously affected by sanctions.

Quote: "And I think that rational folks, as part of the Russian decision-making process, will conclude – I believe, over either months or a year or two – they’re going to conclude that the cost exceeds the benefit, and it’ll be time to do something, at least from a negotiating standpoint."

More details: Milley stressed that Russia will have to accept that it cannot win this war.

He added that he doubted the war could end this year.

Background: On 19 April, Ben Wallace, the UK Secretary of State for Defence, expressed confidence in Ukraine’s planned counteroffensive against Russian forces, but signalled that the war would most likely continue into next year.

Earlier, it was reported that the United States would send Ukraine additional military aid worth about US$300 million, including a large number of artillery shells, howitzers, air-to-surface missiles, and ammunition for small arms.

