All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


UK defence minister believes in Ukraine's counteroffensive, but doubts end of war this year

European PravdaWednesday, 19 April 2023, 16:32

Ben Wallace, Secretary of State for Defence of the United Kingdom, has expressed confidence in Ukraine’s planned counteroffensive against Russian forces, but signalled that the war would most likely continue into next year.

Source: The New York Times, citing Wallace during the visit to Washington

Wallace said that he was "optimistic" and thought that Ukraine would continue to enjoy momentum with it and a position of strength. However, he added, there won't be "a single magic-wand moment when Russia collapses".

Advertisement:

According to him, Russian President Vladimir Putin has shown no sign of letting up despite having already suffered 223,000 dead or injured. The figure he cited matches the number in one of the leaked Pentagon documents.

Quote: "It is quite hard to predict how much loss he’s prepared to tolerate before he really realises the game is up. I am just trying to manage expectations that no offensive is going to suddenly cause the Russian Army to collapse," Wallace said.

The UK minister noted that the allied support for Ukraine remained strong, and that it would be up to the Kyiv government to decide when to negotiate an end to the fighting — from a position of strength.

Background: US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin says Ukraine remains confident in its ability to launch the counteroffensive against Russia amid the leaked U.S. intelligence documents.

Czech President Petr Pavel suggested that Ukraine should use the opportunity for a counteroffensive this year.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
All News
Advertisement: