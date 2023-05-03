All Sections
Russia may attack underwater cables in retaliation for support of Ukraine

European PravdaWednesday, 3 May 2023, 17:48

There is an increased risk that Russia could damage underwater cables to punish Western countries for supporting Ukraine.

Source: David Cattler, NATO's Assistant Secretary General for Intelligence and Security, quoted by Reuters

Quote: "There is an increased concern that Russia may attack underwater cables and other critical infrastructure in an effort to disrupt the West in order to gain leverage over those countries that provide security for Ukraine."

Details: According to Cattler, Russia is more active in patrolling the Atlantic today than in previous years.

"The Russians are more active than we've seen them in recent years in this area," he said.

Background: Media in the Nordic countries have recently posted investigations about Russian warships and civilian "ghost ships" in the Baltic and North Seas that have been gathering data for sabotage against wind power plants, gas pipelines and communication cables.

At the same time, a joint investigation by journalists from Nordic countries claims that Russian ships have been present in the area of explosions on branches of the Russian Nord Stream gas pipeline at least three times – five days before the incident, on one occasion.

