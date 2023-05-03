All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy may cancel visit to Germany due to media leak

European PravdaWednesday, 3 May 2023, 20:10

An information leak on preparations for President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s upcoming visit to Germany may call his trip into question.

Source: The German media outlet t-online, referring to "sources close to the Ukrainian government", as reported by European Pravda

Details: The media outlet states that officials in Kyiv are "so annoyed by the leak of information from Germany that the persons responsible for this are clearly considering the possibility of cancelling Zelenskyy's visit".

T-online’s sources say the Ukrainian side is "deeply disappointed" that "clearly very sensitive information in regards to security" was deliberately published by German sources.

The media outlet’s sources called it "irresponsible" and suggested that the leak could "call the possible visit by the Ukrainian president into question".

Background:

  • As Bild and Berliner Zeitung reported earlier on Wednesday, the Ukrainian president should arrive in Germany on 13 May at the invitation of Frank-Walter Steinmeier, the Federal President of the Federal Republic of Germany. On the following day, Zelenskyy was to be officially received by Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
  • In preparation, Berlin is organising a massive police operation with barriers, ID checks, snipers and explosive-sniffing dogs.
  • On Wednesday, Zelenskyy unexpectedly visited Finland to participate in the Nordic-Ukrainian Summit of Leaders and a series of bilateral meetings.
    Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Subjects: MH17MH17MH17MH17
Advertisement:

US does not doubt veracity of Ukraine's statement about Kinzhal interception – CNN

Blogger convicted for reacting on caricature of Lukashenka with a smiley face dies in Belarusian penal colony

EU's Frontex border control mission suspends Black Sea operations after incident involving Russian Su-35 jet

Czech President warns Ukraine against hurried counter-offensive

Prigozhin says he was promised "as much ammunition as it takes"

Russians fire 5 missiles at Mykolaiv Oblast, industrial enterprise damaged

All News
MH17
"Bring my legs back". How a 24-year-old triple amputee is learning to live a new life
How China has become Russia's leading supplier of weapons components
24 February 2022 reconstructed: Zaluzhnyi's office, meetings at Zelenskyy's, evacuation of the Cabinet of Ministers
RECENT NEWS
03:50
Air-raid warning in Ukraine: explosion in Odesa, air defence activated in Kyiv Oblast
23:27
US does not doubt veracity of Ukraine's statement about Kinzhal interception – CNN
22:54
Türkiye refuses to send Russian S-400s to Ukraine as proposed by US
22:33
Russian invaders are trying to leave Zaporizhzhia Oblast under the guise of civilians – Mayor of Melitopol
21:57
Blogger convicted for reacting on caricature of Lukashenka with a smiley face dies in Belarusian penal colony
21:09
Russian propagandist said he was driving his car when it exploded
20:41
Zelenskyy: May and June will be fruitful for weapons supplies and talks with partners
19:43
Russian forces once again attack Nikopol, injuring 1 man and damaging business premises and gas station
19:30
Russian forces shell Kherson Oblast, injuring 1 woman and damaging several houses
19:15
Russian forces intensify shelling in Bakhmut and regroup – Commander of Ukraine's Ground Forces
All News
Advertisement: