Zelenskyy may cancel visit to Germany due to media leak

An information leak on preparations for President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s upcoming visit to Germany may call his trip into question.

Source: The German media outlet t-online, referring to "sources close to the Ukrainian government", as reported by European Pravda

Details: The media outlet states that officials in Kyiv are "so annoyed by the leak of information from Germany that the persons responsible for this are clearly considering the possibility of cancelling Zelenskyy's visit".

T-online’s sources say the Ukrainian side is "deeply disappointed" that "clearly very sensitive information in regards to security" was deliberately published by German sources.

The media outlet’s sources called it "irresponsible" and suggested that the leak could "call the possible visit by the Ukrainian president into question".

Background:

As Bild and Berliner Zeitung reported earlier on Wednesday, the Ukrainian president should arrive in Germany on 13 May at the invitation of Frank-Walter Steinmeier, the Federal President of the Federal Republic of Germany. On the following day, Zelenskyy was to be officially received by Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

In preparation, Berlin is organising a massive police operation with barriers, ID checks, snipers and explosive-sniffing dogs.

On Wednesday, Zelenskyy unexpectedly visited Finland to participate in the Nordic-Ukrainian Summit of Leaders and a series of bilateral meetings.

