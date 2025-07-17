Dutch foreign minister on anniversary of MH17 disaster: Russia's responsibility is beyond dispute

View of the reconstruction of the wreckage of flight MH17. Photo: Getty Images

Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp has said that his country will not stop seeking truth, justice and accountability in the case of the MH17 crash on 17 July 2014 in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Veldkamp on X (Twitter), quoted by European Pravda

Details: Veldkamp made his statement on the 11th anniversary of the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 by Russian forces. All passengers and crew members, a total of 298 people, were killed.

Quote: "'Even if they can never forget, they deserve peace.' Eleven years after the downing of flight MH17, this remains as true as ever for the loved ones of the victims. Today, I pause to commemorate all 298 people who lost their lives, including 196 Dutch citizens."

More details: In this context, Veldkamp mentioned the recent decision of the European Court of Human Rights.

Quote: "Russia's responsibility is beyond dispute. This was just recently established by the European Court of Human Rights and the International Civil Aviation Organisation. The Netherlands remains resolute in its efforts for truth, justice and accountability for the victims and all those who were left behind."

Background:

On 9 July, the ECHR found Russia guilty of violating numerous articles of the European Convention on Human Rights in a major interstate case that combined complaints from Ukraine and the Netherlands against Russia regarding numerous human rights violations during the war before and after 24 February 2022 and the downing of flight MH17.

Ukrainian ECHR judge Mykola Hnatovskyi called the court's decision historic and noted that it was probably the largest and most important case in the history of the Court.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Justice called the long-awaited decision of the ECHR unprecedented.

The Kremlin stated that it considers the decisions of the European Court of Human Rights in the case of Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia to be null and void and does not intend to comply with them.

