All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Dutch foreign minister on anniversary of MH17 disaster: Russia's responsibility is beyond dispute

Ivanna Kostina, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 17 July 2025, 10:08
Dutch foreign minister on anniversary of MH17 disaster: Russia's responsibility is beyond dispute
View of the reconstruction of the wreckage of flight MH17. Photo: Getty Images

Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp has said that his country will not stop seeking truth, justice and accountability in the case of the MH17 crash on 17 July 2014 in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Veldkamp on X (Twitter), quoted by European Pravda

Details: Veldkamp made his statement on the 11th anniversary of the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 by Russian forces. All passengers and crew members, a total of 298 people, were killed.

Advertisement:

Quote: "'Even if they can never forget, they deserve peace.' Eleven years after the downing of flight MH17, this remains as true as ever for the loved ones of the victims. Today, I pause to commemorate all 298 people who lost their lives, including 196 Dutch citizens."

More details: In this context, Veldkamp mentioned the recent decision of the European Court of Human Rights.

Quote: "Russia's responsibility is beyond dispute. This was just recently established by the European Court of Human Rights and the International Civil Aviation Organisation. The Netherlands remains resolute in its efforts for truth, justice and accountability for the victims and all those who were left behind." 

Background:

  • On 9 July, the ECHR found Russia guilty of violating numerous articles of the European Convention on Human Rights in a major interstate case that combined complaints from Ukraine and the Netherlands against Russia regarding numerous human rights violations during the war before and after 24 February 2022 and the downing of flight MH17.
  • Ukrainian ECHR judge Mykola Hnatovskyi called the court's decision historic and noted that it was probably the largest and most important case in the history of the Court.
  • The Ukrainian Ministry of Justice called the long-awaited decision of the ECHR unprecedented.
  • The Kremlin stated that it considers the decisions of the European Court of Human Rights in the case of Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia to be null and void and does not intend to comply with them.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Netherlands
Advertisement:
Ukraine's trade representative Kachka nominated for Deputy PM for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration
Zelenskyy appoints former Justice and Eurointegration Minister Stefanishyna as his envoy for cooperation with US
Ukraine's former defence minister Umierov no longer considered for post of ambassador to US
Ukraine brings back bodies of 1,000 fallen citizens
Ukrainian parliament appoints Svyrydenko as PM
Ukrainian refugees face shelter cuts in Poland starting November
All News
Netherlands
Dutch court sentences Russian spy to three years in prison
Netherlands to provide additional €30m for Ukraine's recovery
Netherlands pledges €300m for Ukraine's recovery and economic strengthening in 2025-2026
RECENT NEWS
15:00
EXPLAINERWhy Fico is still blocking the new EU sanctions and what could make him lift his veto
14:10
Death toll in Dobropillia rises to four after Russian strike
13:57
Russian strikes on Donetsk Oblast kill 2 and wound 7 people in Kostiantynivka and Kramatorsk – photos
13:29
Ukraine's trade representative Kachka nominated for Deputy PM for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration
13:27
NATO says they received orders to send Patriot to Ukraine as soon as possible
13:23
Zelenskyy appoints former Justice and Eurointegration Minister Stefanishyna as his envoy for cooperation with US
13:23
Ukraine's former defence minister Umierov no longer considered for post of ambassador to US
13:20
Zelenskyy sparks row in parliament: Demobilisation will happen after victory
12:56
Ukraine brings back bodies of 1,000 fallen citizens
12:07
Poland summons Russian envoy over Vinnytsia factory strike
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: