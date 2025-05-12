UN aviation agency recognises Russia's responsibility for shooting down flight MH17

The International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) has concluded that Russia is responsible for the downing of flight MH17 in July 2014 and has thus violated the Convention on International Civil Aviation.

Source: European Pravda; Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, which, together with Australia, initiated legal action against Russia at the ICAO

Details: The ICAO Council has issued a decision on the case brought by the Netherlands and Australia in March 2022 against the Russian Federation with respect to the downing of flight MH17 on 17 July 2014.

The decision was made on Monday 12 May by a vote of ICAO Council members. A significant majority of Council members supported the position of the Netherlands and Australia.

The next step is to determine the form of reparation required from Russia. Initially, ICAO must order Russia to start negotiations with the Netherlands and Australia and should facilitate this process.

"The latter is important in order to ensure that the negotiations are conducted in good faith and according to specific timelines, and that they will yield actual results," the Dutch Foreign Ministry explained.

Moscow announced in the summer of 2024 that it would unilaterally suspend its participation in the dispute at the International Civil Aviation Organisation.

Background:

On 17 November 2022, the District Court of The Hague sentenced Igor Girkin, Sergey Dubinsky and Leonid Kharchenko to life imprisonment in absentia for their role in the downing of Malaysian Airlines flight MH17 over Donbas and ordered their arrest.

The Hague court also recognised that Russia controlled the so-called Donetsk People's Republic at the time of the downing of MH17.

