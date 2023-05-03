All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Council of Europe Summit to discuss Russia's accountability for invasion and Peace Formula – Iceland's Prime Minister

European PravdaWednesday, 3 May 2023, 21:02

Iceland's Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir has outlined the main topics of the Council of Europe Summit to be held in Reykjavík on 16-17 May, which will focus on the Ukrainian issue. 

Source: Jakobsdóttir during a press conference following the meeting of the leaders of Ukraine and the Nordic countries, as reported by a correspondent of European Pravda and the press release posted on the Council of Europe’s website

"Ukraine will be the main focus there [at the Council of Europe Summit. – ed.]," said Jakobsdóttir, answering questions from journalists. 

As she stated, the main topics of the summit include the issue of Russia's accountability and "how we can restore justice after this illegal invasion". 

In addition, the summit will discuss specific points of President Zelenskyy's Peace Formula, as well as the issue of ecocide and how to respond to the "tremendous environmental impact of this war".

The Fourth Summit in the history of the Council of Europe will be held in Reykjavík in May 2023. 

According to the Icelandic Prime Minister, Zelenskyy confirmed his participation in the summit, but it is not yet known whether he will travel to Reykjavík in person.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

US does not doubt veracity of Ukraine's statement about Kinzhal interception – CNN

Blogger convicted for reacting on caricature of Lukashenka with a smiley face dies in Belarusian penal colony

EU's Frontex border control mission suspends Black Sea operations after incident involving Russian Su-35 jet

Czech President warns Ukraine against hurried counter-offensive

Prigozhin says he was promised "as much ammunition as it takes"

Russians fire 5 missiles at Mykolaiv Oblast, industrial enterprise damaged

All News
RECENT NEWS
03:50
Air-raid warning in Ukraine: explosion in Odesa, air defence activated in Kyiv Oblast
23:27
US does not doubt veracity of Ukraine's statement about Kinzhal interception – CNN
22:54
Türkiye refuses to send Russian S-400s to Ukraine as proposed by US
22:33
Russian invaders are trying to leave Zaporizhzhia Oblast under the guise of civilians – Mayor of Melitopol
21:57
Blogger convicted for reacting on caricature of Lukashenka with a smiley face dies in Belarusian penal colony
21:09
Russian propagandist said he was driving his car when it exploded
20:41
Zelenskyy: May and June will be fruitful for weapons supplies and talks with partners
19:43
Russian forces once again attack Nikopol, injuring 1 man and damaging business premises and gas station
19:30
Russian forces shell Kherson Oblast, injuring 1 woman and damaging several houses
19:15
Russian forces intensify shelling in Bakhmut and regroup – Commander of Ukraine's Ground Forces
All News
Advertisement: