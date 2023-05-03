All Sections
Council of Europe Summit to discuss Russia's accountability for invasion and Peace Formula – Iceland's Prime Minister

European PravdaWednesday, 3 May 2023, 21:02

Iceland's Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir has outlined the main topics of the Council of Europe Summit to be held in Reykjavík on 16-17 May, which will focus on the Ukrainian issue. 

Source: Jakobsdóttir during a press conference following the meeting of the leaders of Ukraine and the Nordic countries, as reported by a correspondent of European Pravda and the press release posted on the Council of Europe’s website

"Ukraine will be the main focus there [at the Council of Europe Summit. – ed.]," said Jakobsdóttir, answering questions from journalists. 

As she stated, the main topics of the summit include the issue of Russia's accountability and "how we can restore justice after this illegal invasion". 

In addition, the summit will discuss specific points of President Zelenskyy's Peace Formula, as well as the issue of ecocide and how to respond to the "tremendous environmental impact of this war".

The Fourth Summit in the history of the Council of Europe will be held in Reykjavík in May 2023. 

According to the Icelandic Prime Minister, Zelenskyy confirmed his participation in the summit, but it is not yet known whether he will travel to Reykjavík in person.

