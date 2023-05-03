Canada sends US$16.5 million worth of mine clearance equipment to Ukraine

Ukraine has received the first batch of mine clearance equipment from Canada, with a total value of 22.5 million Canadian dollars (16.53 million US dollars).

Source: Canadian Embassy in Ukraine on Twitter, European Pravda reports

The embassy noted that the equipment for mine clearance was received by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Quote: "These vehicles will be used to clear farmland, returning it to productive use and helping restore food security," the statement reads.

Canada’ s first delivery of CAD 22.5 million in demining equipment for the @SESU_UA! These vehicles will be used to clear farmland, returning it to productive use and helping restore food security. #StandWithUkraine #landmines #Ukraine #Canada #OttawaConvention pic.twitter.com/eeKJAVUIlU — Canada in Ukraine (@CanEmbUkraine) May 3, 2023

Reminder: In December 2022, Canada announced that it would provide Ukraine with a batch of demining equipment worth US$11 million, and later increased that amount by another $5.6 million.

It includes sapper suits for the protection of Ukrainian sappers, as well as funding for modern remote-controlled mine clearance systems. The equipment will help detect and neutralise land mines, unexploded ordnance and other explosive devices.

Separately, Canada announced that it would allocate more than $32 million to support the further strengthening of security and stabilisation in Ukraine.

