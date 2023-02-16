Canada allocates another $5.6 million for mine clearance of territory of Ukraine

Canada has allocated another $7.5 million Canadian dollars ($5.6 million) for mine clearance of the territory of Ukraine.

Source: Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal following a meeting with Melanie Joly, Canadian Foreign Minister, as "European Pravda" reports.

"Canada has announced the allocation of an additional $7.5 million Canadian dollars for mine clearance. During the meeting in Kyiv, I thanked Melanie Joly for supporting Ukraine. We discussed the economic development and recovery of Ukraine, as well as tightening of sanctions against the Russian Federation. We appreciate the solidarity of our friends," the message on Twitter read.

🇨🇦 announced an additional 7.5 mln CAD for demining. During the meeting in Kyiv, I thanked @melaniejoly for 🇨🇦 support to 🇺🇦. We discussed 🇺🇦's economic development & recovery, as well as the tightening of sanctions against rf. We appreciate the solidarity of our friends. pic.twitter.com/CGoKoAeXCr — Denys Shmyhal (@Denys_Shmyhal) February 16, 2023

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Canadian Foreign Minister discussed steps to accelerate the restoration of the regions liberated from the aggressor, as well as the issue of mine clearance of territories where military operations were conducted.

Special attention was paid to the need to bring to justice those responsible for the crime of aggression, as well as the work being done to this end.

Reminder: Four Leopard 2A4 battle tanks, which Canada promised to transfer to Ukraine, are already in Poland, and Ukrainian servicemen are already studying hot to use them.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





