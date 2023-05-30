All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Italy prepares new package of military assistance to Ukraine, media suggests this will include SAMP/T air defence systems

European PravdaTuesday, 30 May 2023, 17:38

On Tuesday 30 May, Guido Crosetto, Italian Minister of Defence, announced the preparation of another package of military assistance to Ukraine.

Source: This was reported by European Pravda

Details: Crosetto discussed the issue of military assistance to Ukraine during a hearing in the parliamentary committee on control over special services. At the same time, the content of his speech, as well as what kind of weapons Kyiv will receive from Rome, is classified.

The publication Il Messaggero wrote on the eve that the new package of military assistance to Ukraine, already the seventh in a row, may include a ground-based anti-aircraft missile system SAMP/T and other air defence systems.

Advertisement:

The SAMP/T air defence systems were included in the previous, sixth package of Italian military assistance to Ukraine, along with other air defence systems in addition to the SAMP/T-MAMBA systems, which it plans to transfer in cooperation with France.

In March, Italy reportedly trained 20 Ukrainian soldiers to use the SAMP/T at the Santa Barbara base in Sabaudia, in the Latina province south of Rome.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!



Advertisement:

photoCar carrying 4 Russian collaborators explodes near Russian-occupied Melitopol

Member of Ukrainian parliament leaves Ukraine for third time since Russia’s full-scale invasion

Lukashenko: "Ukrainian question" should have been solved in 2014-15

video, mapFreedom of Russia Legion claims it is behind fires in Shebekino, Belgorod Oblast

Zelenskyy on counteroffensive: This isn't a movie, I can't tell you what you'll see, but you'll feel it

Special Operations Forces explain why they helped Ukrainian MP to leave the country

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:12
Ukrainian Security Council Secretary reacted to Li Hui's words about possibility of negotiations with Russia
21:57
Putin's arrest for The Hague is legal, international law is clear – German Foreign Minister
21:29
photoCar carrying 4 Russian collaborators explodes near Russian-occupied Melitopol
20:56
Wagner Group chief says Russian Defence Ministry laid mines on Wagner Group fighters' exit routes from Bakhmut
20:55
Traffic banned in part of Belgorod Oblast, Russia
20:40
Court, forgiveness, or compassion. How Ukraine punishes collaborationism and why changes are needed
20:23
Closed bomb shelter in Kyiv: All four detainees served with notice of suspicion
20:22
Zelenskyy: Ukraine is working on initiatives that will strengthen the country and its people
20:19
Kyiv bomb shelters inspected as prosecutor's office investigates embezzlement of budget funds
20:12
German UAV manufacturer opens centres in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: