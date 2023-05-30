All Sections
Italy prepares new package of military assistance to Ukraine, media suggests this will include SAMP/T air defence systems

European PravdaTuesday, 30 May 2023, 17:38

On Tuesday 30 May, Guido Crosetto, Italian Minister of Defence, announced the preparation of another package of military assistance to Ukraine.

Source: This was reported by European Pravda

Details: Crosetto discussed the issue of military assistance to Ukraine during a hearing in the parliamentary committee on control over special services. At the same time, the content of his speech, as well as what kind of weapons Kyiv will receive from Rome, is classified.

The publication Il Messaggero wrote on the eve that the new package of military assistance to Ukraine, already the seventh in a row, may include a ground-based anti-aircraft missile system SAMP/T and other air defence systems.

The SAMP/T air defence systems were included in the previous, sixth package of Italian military assistance to Ukraine, along with other air defence systems in addition to the SAMP/T-MAMBA systems, which it plans to transfer in cooperation with France.

In March, Italy reportedly trained 20 Ukrainian soldiers to use the SAMP/T at the Santa Barbara base in Sabaudia, in the Latina province south of Rome.

