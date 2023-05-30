All Sections
"We got out through a broken wall": children in Kyiv escape from burning building during Russian attack

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 30 May 2023, 18:21

Some children who live in a 24-storey building in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv, where a fire broke out as a result of a Russian night drone attack on 29-30 May, have explained how they managed to get out of the burning apartments.

Among the evacuated residents was 9-year-old Sashko, who lives in an apartment on the 22nd floor.

On the afternoon of 30 May, as he watched utility workers at work, Sashko described how he had been asleep when he heard a loud bang.

He woke up to see the apartment engulfed in flames. He adds that he managed to escape through a broken wall.

"We got out through the office, there was a broken wall that led to the stairs, and we went down; the rescue workers took us downstairs," the boy says in a video posted by Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv.

Other children from the same high-rise building are more reserved as they talk about the night attack.

"How did you even survive there?" a boy asks a girl in a video posted by Andrii Yermak, the head of the President’s Office. The girl replies that she has no idea.

Yermak captioned the video "Every criminal will answer for everything."

Reminder:

On the night of 29-30 May, a 33-year-old woman who was watching the drones being downed from her balcony in Kyiv was killed in the Russian drone attack.

13 people were injured.

