Ukraine's National Police clarifies aftermath of Russian night attack on Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast: 13 injured, one woman killed

A 33-year-old woman was killed, and 13 people were injured in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast in a Russian drone attack on the night of 30 May.

Source: Press service of the Ukrainian National Police; Ivan Vyhivskyi, Acting Chief of the National Police of Ukraine

Details: "One person was killed, and 13 were injured in an enemy attack this terrible night.

Nine people have been injured, and a 33-year-old woman has been killed in Kyiv. Four people have been injured in Kyiv Oblast."

Details: Vyhivskyi also reported that 16 targets had been damaged, including vehicles belonging to civilians, buildings and residential houses.

Serhii Popko, the Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, reported that almost all of the wounded were recorded in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv, where the debris hit a multi-storey building.

In addition, a house in the Darnytskyi district caught fire due to falling debris. Damage to cars was also reported there.

Ruslan Kravchenko, Head of the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, said that no hits were reported in Kyiv Oblast, but several high-rise buildings have been damaged by falling wreckage, with windows smashed and facades damaged.

A fire broke out on two floors in one of the buildings. The fire was put out.

Two people in Kyiv Oblast were taken to the hospital, with the rest of the victims refusing hospitalisation.

Besides, several cars and non-residential buildings have been damaged by the wreckage. A grass floor caught fire in one of the hromadas [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]. The fire was put out.

At night, the Russians launched 31 UAVs at Ukraine. Air defence forces, in cooperation with air defence, destroyed 29 drones.

Almost all of the Shaheds were destroyed on the outskirts of the capital and in the sky over Kyiv.

