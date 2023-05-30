All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


NATO Secretary General: No sign of aid fatigue in Western states

European PravdaTuesday, 30 May 2023, 18:55

Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary General of the North Atlantic Alliance, believes that Western states do not show any signs of fatigue over military aid for Ukraine in its war against Russia.

Source: Stoltenberg stated this on Tuesday during an event in Oslo organised by the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as reported by European Pravda with reference to CNN 

Details: According to the NATO Secretary General, the West's support for Ukraine is only increasing.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Everyone is on alert for signs of fatigue in our democracies, in NATO countries and partners, in terms of our ability to support. So far, we haven't seen it," Stoltenberg said.

The NATO chief maintained that there is still "strong cross-party support across NATO allies both in Europe and the USA." Stoltenberg added that despite having "different voices" and opinions on the issue of support for Ukraine, there remains predominantly "political will to stand by Ukraine."

Earlier this month, top EU diplomat Josep Borrell stressed that EU members would continue to support Ukraine in the war with Russia, contrary to speculation about possible "fatigue."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: