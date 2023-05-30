NATO Secretary General: No sign of aid fatigue in Western states

Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary General of the North Atlantic Alliance, believes that Western states do not show any signs of fatigue over military aid for Ukraine in its war against Russia.

Source: Stoltenberg stated this on Tuesday during an event in Oslo organised by the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as reported by European Pravda with reference to CNN

Details: According to the NATO Secretary General, the West's support for Ukraine is only increasing.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Everyone is on alert for signs of fatigue in our democracies, in NATO countries and partners, in terms of our ability to support. So far, we haven't seen it," Stoltenberg said.

The NATO chief maintained that there is still "strong cross-party support across NATO allies both in Europe and the USA." Stoltenberg added that despite having "different voices" and opinions on the issue of support for Ukraine, there remains predominantly "political will to stand by Ukraine."

Earlier this month, top EU diplomat Josep Borrell stressed that EU members would continue to support Ukraine in the war with Russia, contrary to speculation about possible "fatigue."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!