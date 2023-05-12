All Sections
Borrell to Putin: There will be no "Ukraine fatigue", it will not become "second Belarus"

European PravdaFriday, 12 May 2023, 23:07

Josep Borrell, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, has stressed that EU members will continue to support Ukraine in the war with Russia, despite speculation about possible "fatigue".

Source: Borrell after an informal meeting of the EU foreign ministers in Stockholm on Friday, reported by European Pravda 

Details: Josep Borrell stressed that over 15 months of war, Russia has not abandoned its intention to "subjugate" Ukraine and continue to destroy it. Therefore, it is important to provide long-term instruments to support Kyiv in addition to the short-term ones that exist today.

Quote: "And I want to send a clear message to Putin: there is no fatigue and there will be no fatigue. We will continue supporting Ukraine as much as Ukraine needs and for as long as needed."

More details: He stressed that in the current situation, Ukraine cannot give up the struggle if it wishes to continue existing as a nation, as long as Russia does not want to stop fighting.

Quote: "Many people say they want peace. We do. And the ones who want peace more than anyone else are the Ukrainians. Ukrainians want peace. We want peace. But we want a capitulation. We do not want Ukraine to become a second Belarus."

Background: Earlier, Borrell said that Beijing, although it remains an important partner of Brussels, has lost the opportunity to mediate in the war unleashed by Russia.

