All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Borrell to Putin: There will be no "Ukraine fatigue", it will not become "second Belarus"

European PravdaFriday, 12 May 2023, 23:07

Josep Borrell, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, has stressed that EU members will continue to support Ukraine in the war with Russia, despite speculation about possible "fatigue".

Source: Borrell after an informal meeting of the EU foreign ministers in Stockholm on Friday, reported by European Pravda 

Details: Josep Borrell stressed that over 15 months of war, Russia has not abandoned its intention to "subjugate" Ukraine and continue to destroy it. Therefore, it is important to provide long-term instruments to support Kyiv in addition to the short-term ones that exist today.

Quote: "And I want to send a clear message to Putin: there is no fatigue and there will be no fatigue. We will continue supporting Ukraine as much as Ukraine needs and for as long as needed."

Advertisement:

More details: He stressed that in the current situation, Ukraine cannot give up the struggle if it wishes to continue existing as a nation, as long as Russia does not want to stop fighting.

Quote: "Many people say they want peace. We do. And the ones who want peace more than anyone else are the Ukrainians. Ukrainians want peace. We want peace. But we want a capitulation. We do not want Ukraine to become a second Belarus."

Background: Earlier, Borrell said that Beijing, although it remains an important partner of Brussels, has lost the opportunity to mediate in the war unleashed by Russia.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian forces reclaim another 500 metres on Bakhmut front

Russia ramps up attacks on 3 Ukrainian oblasts – Deputy Defence Minister

President's Office confirms South African president wants to visit Ukraine with "peace initiative"

Man sentenced to life imprisonment for giving Russians information about Ukrainian positions in Lviv Oblast

Impossible to destroy Patriot system with Kinzhal missile – Air Force Spokesperson

US House of Representatives support resolution on special tribunal for Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
18:00
Russian occupiers admit there will be no holiday season in Crimea – Ukraine's Permanent Representative in Crimea
17:55
Erdoğan: "Grain Deal" Extended for Two Months
17:45
Black Sea Grain Initiative to be extended until 18 July – Ukraine's Minister of Infrastructure
17:17
Russians kill child in Kherson Oblast – President's Office
16:56
PHOTORostov court sentences three Crimean Tatars to more than 10 years in prison each
16:47
Dutch Foreign Minister on "fighter jet coalition": No progress yet
16:30
Russian media reveals names of three pilots killed in Bryansk Oblast on 13 May
16:13
Ukraine's Defence Ministry to strengthen military intelligence capabilities
16:10
UK offers assistance to countries ready to supply fighter jets to Ukraine – British Defence Minister
15:59
Ukrainian forces reclaim another 500 metres on Bakhmut front
All News
Advertisement: