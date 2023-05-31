All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Trailer released for Iron Butterflies, a film about flight MH17 shot down by Russians

Wednesday, 31 May 2023, 15:28
Trailer released for Iron Butterflies, a film about flight MH17 shot down by Russians
A still from the film Iron Butterflies

Iron Butterflies, a documentary by Roman Liubyi, will be released in Ukraine on 20 July. Today, on 31 May, the filmmakers presented the trailer for their film about the downing of flight MH17 by the Russians.

The national premiere of Iron Butterflies, which has been screened at the Sundance and Berlinale festivals, will take place at the Docudays UA festival on 4 June, and in July, it will be available for viewing in cinemas.

The screenings will be timed to coincide with the ninth anniversary of the tragedy, which is marked on 17 July.

Documentary filmmaker Roman Liubyi created his new work Iron Butterflies using personal videos from the phones and cameras of Ukrainian defenders. The film tells the story of the investigation into the downing of Malaysian Airlines flight MH17 with 298 people on board by the Russian military at the beginning of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Advertisement:
 
A still from the film Iron Butterflies

The Russian authorities immediately began to deny any involvement in the tragedy, and propaganda attempted to hide the true circumstances of the crime. Liubyi explores the rhetoric of Russian propagandists around the MH17 disaster and the international community's reaction to the crime, combining documentary footage with contemporary theatre and animation.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian pilots have not yet gone abroad for training

Ukrainian army advances on Bakhmut front, capturing strategic heights – Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister

VIDEOSubstation ablaze in Siberia, media reports of explosion

Russian radio stations broadcast panicky announcement by Putin of "invasion by Armed Forces of Ukraine", Kremlin says it's a fake

videoFreedom of Russia Legion destroys Russian tanks in Belgorod Oblast using drones

InfographicOnly 40% of Slovaks and 46% of Bulgarians believe in Russia's attack on Ukraine; figures in Hungary improve

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:00
Russians damage ammonia pipeline during attack on Kharkiv Oblast
22:25
Russians fire at Kozatske, Kherson Oblast, killing woman
22:18
Zelenskyy thanks soldiers deployed near Bakhmut for bringing "the news we expect"
21:41
Zelenskyy to appeal to the Swiss parliament on 15 June, some MPs are promising to boycott
21:24
Ukrainian pilots have not yet gone abroad for training
21:08
In May, 8 international companies completely left Russian market – KSE Institute
21:05
Ukraine has enough weapons for a counteroffensive – Foreign Minister
20:41
photoRussian Volunteer Corps and Freedom of Russia Legion said they killed a colonel of Russian Armed Forces in Belgorod Oblast
19:54
Ukraine possibly launched a counter-offensive; Russia's defence will be tough – NYT
19:42
Invaders use Smerch multiple rocket launchers to hit Balakliia, Kharkiv Oblast: 1 killed, 9 wounded
All News
Advertisement: