Trailer released for Iron Butterflies, a film about flight MH17 shot down by Russians

Wednesday, 31 May 2023, 15:28
A still from the film Iron Butterflies

Iron Butterflies, a documentary by Roman Liubyi, will be released in Ukraine on 20 July. Today, on 31 May, the filmmakers presented the trailer for their film about the downing of flight MH17 by the Russians.

The national premiere of Iron Butterflies, which has been screened at the Sundance and Berlinale festivals, will take place at the Docudays UA festival on 4 June, and in July, it will be available for viewing in cinemas.

The screenings will be timed to coincide with the ninth anniversary of the tragedy, which is marked on 17 July.

Documentary filmmaker Roman Liubyi created his new work Iron Butterflies using personal videos from the phones and cameras of Ukrainian defenders. The film tells the story of the investigation into the downing of Malaysian Airlines flight MH17 with 298 people on board by the Russian military at the beginning of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

 
A still from the film Iron Butterflies

The Russian authorities immediately began to deny any involvement in the tragedy, and propaganda attempted to hide the true circumstances of the crime. Liubyi explores the rhetoric of Russian propagandists around the MH17 disaster and the international community's reaction to the crime, combining documentary footage with contemporary theatre and animation.

