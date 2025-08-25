Woody Allen responds to criticism from Ukraine's Foreign Ministry over his appearance at Moscow Film Festival

American filmmaker Woody Allen has responded to criticism from Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding his participation in Moscow International Film Week.

Source: Allen in a comment to The Guardian

Quote from Allen: "When it comes to the conflict in Ukraine, I believe strongly that Vladimir Putin is totally in the wrong. The war he has caused is appalling. But, whatever politicians have done, I don’t feel cutting off artistic conversations is ever a good way to help."

Background:

Russian media reported that on 24 August, Allen took part in a videoconference as part of Moscow International Film Week in which he reflected on the future of cinema in light of the development of artificial intelligence. He also said that he has always liked Russian cinema.

Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned Allen’s participation, calling it "a disgrace and an insult to the memory of the Ukrainian actors and filmmakers who have been killed or injured by Russian war criminals during Russia’s aggression against Ukraine."

