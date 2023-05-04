All Sections
Occupiers continue forced passportisation in Kherson Oblast – General Staff

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 4 May 2023, 07:59
PASSPORT OF RF, STOCK PHOTO FROM PIXABAY

The Russians are using threats against residents of the occupied Henichesk district in Kherson Oblast, forcing them to obtain Russian passports.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "Forced passportisation of Ukrainian citizens in the Henichesk district in the temporarily captured [part of] Kherson Oblast continues.

Russian occupiers are constantly putting pressure on residents, threatening [them with] deportation and confiscation of property, and restricting movement between settlements."

Details: The invaders deliberately show their biased attitude towards the owners of Ukrainian passports.

Background: Dmytro Lubinets, Ukraine’s Human Rights Commissioner, is in disagreement with Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk, who is responsible for the reintegration of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, as she has recently advised Ukrainians residing in the occupied territories to refrain from obtaining Russian passports.

