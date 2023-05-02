All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine’s Human Rights Commissioner in disagreement with Deputy Prime Minister over Ukrainian citizens in occupied territories obtaining Russian passports

Yevhen KizilovTuesday, 2 May 2023, 20:07
DMYTRO LUBINETS: PHOTO FROM HIS SOCIAL NETWORKS

Dmytro Lubinets, Ukraine’s Human Rights Commissioner, is in disagreement with Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk, who is responsible for the reintegration of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, as she has recently advised Ukrainians residing in the occupied territories to refrain from obtaining Russian passports.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine, citing Lubinets’s comment on the national 24/7 newscast

Quote from Lubinets: "I don’t know what the people who make claims like that are thinking about. I think – in fact, I know for sure – that a statement like that can be used against Ukraine in international courts. Because if we are urging people to remain the citizens of Ukraine, then we as a state are accepting responsibility for guaranteeing the rights of Ukrainian citizens on this territory."

Advertisement:

Details: Lubinets further added that those who cannot flee from the occupied territories should not refuse Russian passports, because it could jeopardise their safety.

Previously: On 30 April, Lubinets advised Ukrainians on Russian-occupied territories to obtain Russian passports as a matter of survival.

Meanwhile, Iryna Vereshchuk called on residents of the temporarily occupied territories not to accept Russian passports and not to collaborate with Russian occupation forces.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: