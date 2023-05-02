All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine’s Human Rights Commissioner in disagreement with Deputy Prime Minister over Ukrainian citizens in occupied territories obtaining Russian passports

Yevhen KizilovTuesday, 2 May 2023, 20:07
DMYTRO LUBINETS: PHOTO FROM HIS SOCIAL NETWORKS

Dmytro Lubinets, Ukraine’s Human Rights Commissioner, is in disagreement with Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk, who is responsible for the reintegration of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, as she has recently advised Ukrainians residing in the occupied territories to refrain from obtaining Russian passports.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine, citing Lubinets’s comment on the national 24/7 newscast

Quote from Lubinets: "I don’t know what the people who make claims like that are thinking about. I think – in fact, I know for sure – that a statement like that can be used against Ukraine in international courts. Because if we are urging people to remain the citizens of Ukraine, then we as a state are accepting responsibility for guaranteeing the rights of Ukrainian citizens on this territory."

Details: Lubinets further added that those who cannot flee from the occupied territories should not refuse Russian passports, because it could jeopardise their safety.

Previously: On 30 April, Lubinets advised Ukrainians on Russian-occupied territories to obtain Russian passports as a matter of survival.

Meanwhile, Iryna Vereshchuk called on residents of the temporarily occupied territories not to accept Russian passports and not to collaborate with Russian occupation forces.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

US does not doubt veracity of Ukraine's statement about Kinzhal interception – CNN

Blogger convicted for reacting on caricature of Lukashenka with a smiley face dies in Belarusian penal colony

EU's Frontex border control mission suspends Black Sea operations after incident involving Russian Su-35 jet

Czech President warns Ukraine against hurried counter-offensive

Prigozhin says he was promised "as much ammunition as it takes"

Russians fire 5 missiles at Mykolaiv Oblast, industrial enterprise damaged

All News
RECENT NEWS
03:50
Air-raid warning in Ukraine: explosion in Odesa, air defence activated in Kyiv Oblast
23:27
US does not doubt veracity of Ukraine's statement about Kinzhal interception – CNN
22:54
Türkiye refuses to send Russian S-400s to Ukraine as proposed by US
22:33
Russian invaders are trying to leave Zaporizhzhia Oblast under the guise of civilians – Mayor of Melitopol
21:57
Blogger convicted for reacting on caricature of Lukashenka with a smiley face dies in Belarusian penal colony
21:09
Russian propagandist said he was driving his car when it exploded
20:41
Zelenskyy: May and June will be fruitful for weapons supplies and talks with partners
19:43
Russian forces once again attack Nikopol, injuring 1 man and damaging business premises and gas station
19:30
Russian forces shell Kherson Oblast, injuring 1 woman and damaging several houses
19:15
Russian forces intensify shelling in Bakhmut and regroup – Commander of Ukraine's Ground Forces
All News
Advertisement: