Zelenskyy: Russians killed 190 adults and 17 children in Ukraine during April

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that in April alone, Russian invaders killed 207 civilians in Ukraine, including 17 children.

Source: Zelenskyy during a speech in The Hague on 4 May

Quote: "6,139 is the exact number of war crimes committed by the Russians just [over the course of] last month, which resulted in the death of 207 civilians, of whom 17 were children. More than 400 civilians were injured."

Details: Zelenskyy stressed that these are only figures for one month, despite the fact that Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine has been going on for 15 months.

The President recalled that "only yesterday, Russia killed 23 people, 48 were injured."

He added that Russian aggression began more than nine years ago with the occupation of Ukrainian Crimea and the war in Donbas. And since then, there have been "hundreds of thousands of war crimes, hundreds of thousands of victims, millions of strikes in Donbas."

Zelenskyy called for remembrance of every person killed in Bucha, in the concentration camps that the Russians created on Ukrainian lands; every soldier tortured in Russian captivity; each city burned as a result of the war, and the passengers of the Dutch MH17 flight, who were also killed at the hands of the Russians.

