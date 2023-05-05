All Sections
Ukrainian defenders kill 620 Russian soldiers and destroy 16 artillery systems in one day

Iryna BalachukFriday, 5 May 2023, 08:18
Ukrainian defenders kill 620 Russian soldiers and destroy 16 artillery systems in one day
PHOTO FROM OPERATIONAL COMMAND PIVDEN (SOUTH) FACEBOOK

Russia has lost 193,210 soldiers, 3,710 tanks and 2,978 artillery systems in Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 5 May 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • 193,210 (+620) military personnel
  • 3,710 (+3) tanks
  • 7,224 (+8) armoured combat vehicles
  • 2,978 (+16)  artillery systems
  • 550 (+3) multiple-launch rocket systems
  • 304 (+0) air defence systems
  • 308 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
  • 294 (+0) helicopters
  • 2,540 (+17) operational-tactical UAVs
  •  947 (+0) cruise missiles
  • 18 (+0) ships/boats
  • 5,916  (+30) vehicles and tankers
  • 373 (+3) special vehicles

The data is being confirmed. 

