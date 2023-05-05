Ukrainian defenders kill 620 Russian soldiers and destroy 16 artillery systems in one day

Russia has lost 193,210 soldiers, 3,710 tanks and 2,978 artillery systems in Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 5 May 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:

193,210 (+620) military personnel

3,710 (+3) tanks

7,224 (+8) armoured combat vehicles

2,978 (+16) artillery systems

550 (+3) multiple-launch rocket systems

304 (+0) air defence systems

308 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft

294 (+0) helicopters

2,540 (+17) operational-tactical UAVs

947 (+0) cruise missiles

18 (+0) ships/boats

5,916 (+30) vehicles and tankers

373 (+3) special vehicles

The data is being confirmed.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!