Ukrainian defenders kill 620 Russian soldiers and destroy 16 artillery systems in one day
Friday, 5 May 2023, 08:18
Russia has lost 193,210 soldiers, 3,710 tanks and 2,978 artillery systems in Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 5 May 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- 193,210 (+620) military personnel
- 3,710 (+3) tanks
- 7,224 (+8) armoured combat vehicles
- 2,978 (+16) artillery systems
- 550 (+3) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 304 (+0) air defence systems
- 308 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
- 294 (+0) helicopters
- 2,540 (+17) operational-tactical UAVs
- 947 (+0) cruise missiles
- 18 (+0) ships/boats
- 5,916 (+30) vehicles and tankers
- 373 (+3) special vehicles
The data is being confirmed.
