All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


UK Intelligence says Russia unlikely to be able to fully protect its railways from sabotage

European PravdaFriday, 5 May 2023, 09:01
UK Intelligence says Russia unlikely to be able to fully protect its railways from sabotage
A TRAIN DERAILED DUE TO AN EXPLOSION ON THE TRACKS IN BRYANSK OBLAST, RUSSIA. SCREENSHOT FROM A VIDEO PUBLISHED ON RUSSIAN TELEGRAM CHANNELS

Incidents on the railway in Russia's border areas with Ukraine will highly likely continue, because it is not easy to protect such a huge rail network.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: UK Defence Intelligence has noted that recently, there has been an increase in the number of incidents on the Russian railway in the border areas with Ukraine, which are considered to be acts of sabotage by unknown persons, and such incidents have almost certainly disrupted railway supplies for the Russian forces needs at least for a short time in certain places.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Although its Railway Troop Brigades are capable of restoring lines quickly, these incidents will increase pressure on Russia’s internal security forces, who will highly likely remain unable to fully protect Russia’s vast and vulnerable rail networks from attack," the report said.

Background: Russia is likely going to have to change its fuel supply system due to regular attacks on storage bases in the areas bordering Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: