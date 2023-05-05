All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


UK Intelligence says Russia unlikely to be able to fully protect its railways from sabotage

European PravdaFriday, 5 May 2023, 09:01
UK Intelligence says Russia unlikely to be able to fully protect its railways from sabotage
A TRAIN DERAILED DUE TO AN EXPLOSION ON THE TRACKS IN BRYANSK OBLAST, RUSSIA. SCREENSHOT FROM A VIDEO PUBLISHED ON RUSSIAN TELEGRAM CHANNELS

Incidents on the railway in Russia's border areas with Ukraine will highly likely continue, because it is not easy to protect such a huge rail network.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: UK Defence Intelligence has noted that recently, there has been an increase in the number of incidents on the Russian railway in the border areas with Ukraine, which are considered to be acts of sabotage by unknown persons, and such incidents have almost certainly disrupted railway supplies for the Russian forces needs at least for a short time in certain places.

Quote: "Although its Railway Troop Brigades are capable of restoring lines quickly, these incidents will increase pressure on Russia’s internal security forces, who will highly likely remain unable to fully protect Russia’s vast and vulnerable rail networks from attack," the report said.

Background: Russia is likely going to have to change its fuel supply system due to regular attacks on storage bases in the areas bordering Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russian units that fled from Bakhmut have been defeated twice now

US sees no signs of Wagner retreat from Bakhmut – Politico

Ex-president of Motor Sich company, suspected of collaborations with Russians, asks to be exchanged to Russia

photo, videoJournalist shows fragments of Russian Kinzhal missile shot down in Ukraine

photoAir Force Commander signs HARM missile: message partially censored

Kremlin reacts to Poland renaming Kaliningrad

All News
RECENT NEWS
07:45
Russians claim electrical substation was attacked in Kursk Oblast
07:19
Trump refuses to say whether he wishes Ukraine to win
06:47
Russians take 300 Ukrainian people, including children, to Berdiansk in 3 days
04:16
Canada and Latvia to train Ukrainian officers
03:43
Russian units that fled from Bakhmut have been defeated twice now
02:51
Russians take away documents and property from captured state institutions in south of Ukraine
02:16
Black Sea Initiative may be extended for at least 2 more months
01:39
Explosion heard in Zaporizhzhia
01:20
"Hell has come to you." Will the village of Peremoha celebrate Victory Day after Russian occupation?
00:43
Russia claims drone attacked administrative building in Bryansk Oblast
All News
Advertisement: