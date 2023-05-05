UK Intelligence says Russia unlikely to be able to fully protect its railways from sabotage

A TRAIN DERAILED DUE TO AN EXPLOSION ON THE TRACKS IN BRYANSK OBLAST, RUSSIA. SCREENSHOT FROM A VIDEO PUBLISHED ON RUSSIAN TELEGRAM CHANNELS

Incidents on the railway in Russia's border areas with Ukraine will highly likely continue, because it is not easy to protect such a huge rail network.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence, as reported by European Pravda

Details: UK Defence Intelligence has noted that recently, there has been an increase in the number of incidents on the Russian railway in the border areas with Ukraine, which are considered to be acts of sabotage by unknown persons, and such incidents have almost certainly disrupted railway supplies for the Russian forces needs at least for a short time in certain places.

Quote: "Although its Railway Troop Brigades are capable of restoring lines quickly, these incidents will increase pressure on Russia’s internal security forces, who will highly likely remain unable to fully protect Russia’s vast and vulnerable rail networks from attack," the report said.

Background: Russia is likely going to have to change its fuel supply system due to regular attacks on storage bases in the areas bordering Ukraine.

