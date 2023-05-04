All Sections
Russia faces need to change fuel logistics due to explosions in its border areas – UK Intelligence

European PravdaThursday, 4 May 2023, 10:08
Russia faces need to change fuel logistics due to explosions in its border areas – UK Intelligence
FIRE AT THE ILSKY OIL DEPOT IN RUSSIA’S KRASNODAR KRAI ON THE NIGHT OF 3-4 MAY. PHOTO FROM THE GOVERNOR'S TELEGRAM

Russia is likely to have to change its fuel supply system due to regular attacks on storage bases in the areas bordering Ukraine, UK Defence Intelligence reports.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence, as reported by European Pravda

Details: UK Defence Intelligence reports that fuel storage facilities have recently been regularly catching fire in Ukraine’s occupied territories and the Russian areas bordering Ukraine. One of the most recent incidents was on 3 May, when a fuel storage facility in the Russian village of Volna in Krasnodar Krai, on the Russian side of the Kerch Strait, caught fire, apparently due to a drone strike.

Quote: "The disruption to the fuel storage and distribution network will likely force adjustments to Russia’s military refuelling operations to mitigate targeting. Russian adjustments could include deploying additional protection measures at fuel storage sites, as seen in Tuaspe in Russia, or relying on infrastructure in less threatened regions," the UK MoD stressed.

Background: The UK Defence Intelligence’s update from 3 May 2023 suggested that Russia evidently shifted from attacking Ukraine’s energy infrastructure to targeting its military, industrial and logistics facilities.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

