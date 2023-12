Another large-scale fire in Russia: warehouses burn in Yekaterinburg

All photos: screenshots from video by the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia

A large-scale fire has broken out in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg as warehouses containing rubber and flammable liquids are burning.

Source: Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations on Telegram; Russian media

Quote: "The fire has engulfed two warehouses. There are flammable liquids and rubber at the warehouses. Preliminary reports indicate that there are no casualties."

Details: Reportedly, the fire has covered an area of 4,000 m2. The fire has spread to nearby vegetation.

