Ukraine's Ambassador calls for cancellation of ban on Ukrainian flags in Berlin on 8 and 9 May

Oleksii Makeiev, Ambassador of Ukraine to Germany, has commented on the decision of the Berlin police to ban the demonstration of Ukrainian flags near the Soviet memorials in Treptow, Tiergarten and Schönholzer Heide on 8 and 9 May.

Source: Oleksii Makeiev on Twitter, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Makeiev has called for the ban to be lifted and posted the appeal of the Alliance of Ukrainian Organisations against the ban.

Quote: "The ban on Ukrainian flags is very short-sighted and unjustified. Germans have no problem with the Ukrainian flag, which is a symbol of peace and freedom."

More details: In addition to Ukrainian flags, Berlin police have also banned the display of Russian flags. A similar flag ban already existed last year. At the time, it drew a lot of criticism from the Ukrainian side, including from the then Ukrainian ambassador to Germany, Andrii Melnyk.

As in the previous year, the ban does not apply to diplomats and World War II veterans.

Background: Last year, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that it was unacceptable to put an equal sign between the flags of Ukraine and Russia.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!