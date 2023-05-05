All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Ambassador calls for cancellation of ban on Ukrainian flags in Berlin on 8 and 9 May

European PravdaFriday, 5 May 2023, 17:55

Oleksii Makeiev, Ambassador of Ukraine to Germany, has commented on the decision of the Berlin police to ban the demonstration of Ukrainian flags near the Soviet memorials in Treptow, Tiergarten and Schönholzer Heide on 8 and 9 May.

Source: Oleksii Makeiev on Twitter, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Makeiev has called for the ban to be lifted and posted the appeal of the Alliance of Ukrainian Organisations against the ban.

Quote: "The ban on Ukrainian flags is very short-sighted and unjustified. Germans have no problem with the Ukrainian flag, which is a symbol of peace and freedom."

More details: In addition to Ukrainian flags, Berlin police have also banned the display of Russian flags. A similar flag ban already existed last year. At the time, it drew a lot of criticism from the Ukrainian side, including from the then Ukrainian ambassador to Germany, Andrii Melnyk.

As in the previous year, the ban does not apply to diplomats and World War II veterans.

Background: Last year, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that it was unacceptable to put an equal sign between the flags of Ukraine and Russia.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russian units that fled from Bakhmut have been defeated twice now

US sees no signs of Wagner retreat from Bakhmut – Politico

Ex-president of Motor Sich company, suspected of collaborations with Russians, asks to be exchanged to Russia

photo, videoJournalist shows fragments of Russian Kinzhal missile shot down in Ukraine

photoAir Force Commander signs HARM missile: message partially censored

Kremlin reacts to Poland renaming Kaliningrad

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:10
photoRussians strike Nikopol with artillery fire, damaging 3 private houses
07:45
Russians claim electrical substation was attacked in Kursk Oblast
07:19
Trump refuses to say whether he wishes Ukraine to win
06:47
Russians take 300 Ukrainian people, including children, to Berdiansk in 3 days
04:16
Canada and Latvia to train Ukrainian officers
03:43
Russian units that fled from Bakhmut have been defeated twice now
02:51
Russians take away documents and property from captured state institutions in south of Ukraine
02:16
Black Sea Initiative may be extended for at least 2 more months
01:39
Explosion heard in Zaporizhzhia
01:20
"Hell has come to you." Will the village of Peremoha celebrate Victory Day after Russian occupation?
All News
Advertisement: