Ukraine's Defence Ministry thanks UK for support ahead of King Charles's coronation

European PravdaFriday, 5 May 2023, 19:44

Ahead of the coronation of King Charles III, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence has released a video to thank the UK for its support throughout the war.

Source: European Pravda

Details: The video – set to the soundtrack of London Calling by The Clash – shows Ukrainian military personnel deploying weapons that had been supplied by the UK.

The video also contains footage of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s meetings with King Charles, former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and Labour leader Keir Starmer.

"On the eve of the historic coronation, we'd like to thank our British friends for your friendship. We are grateful for your unwavering support and partnership, especially in the past year!" Ukraine’s Defence Ministry said on Twitter.

Background: The coronation of King Charles III will take place on Saturday, 6 May. Over 6,000 members of the UK Armed Forces will take part in the event.

The Ukrainian delegation to the coronation includes Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and First Lady Olena Zelenska.

