Ukraine's Foreign Minister presents award to young singer who refused to share stage with Russian performer

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, has awarded a special commendation to 13-year-old Sofiia Samoliuk, who refused to perform at the Sanremo Festival because a representative from Russia was also invited to take part in the festival.

Source: Kuleba on Instagram

Quote from Kuleba: "13-year-old Sofiia Samoliuk refused to perform at the children’s singing festival in San Remo because a Russian representative was present there. Her speech has captivated the whole world.

Advertisement:

She refused to sing, but her important words secured a victory for Ukraine in San Remo.

I’m grateful to her for this act, and I don’t want her to be deprived of a well-deserved award because of the festival organisers’ decision. That’s why I’m awarding her a special commendation from the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine for spiritual victory in cultural diplomacy."

Переглянути цей допис в Instagram Допис, поширений Dmytro Kuleba (@dmytro_kuleba)

Background:

Sofiia Samoliuk, a 13-year-old singer from Ukraine, has refused to perform on the same stage with a Russian performer during the Sanremo Junior Festival, which took place in Italy on 3 May.

Sofiia’s press manager said the festival’s organisers only announced that Russian artists would be taking part in the competition several hours before it was set to begin.

Instead of performing her song, Sofiia Samoliuk gave a speech in which she said it was unacceptable for representatives of the aggressor country to perform at an international level.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





