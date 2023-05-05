All Sections
Ukraine's Foreign Minister presents award to young singer who refused to share stage with Russian performer

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 5 May 2023, 21:41
Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, has awarded a special commendation to 13-year-old Sofiia Samoliuk, who refused to perform at the Sanremo Festival because a representative from Russia was also invited to take part in the festival.

Source: Kuleba on Instagram

Quote from Kuleba: "13-year-old Sofiia Samoliuk refused to perform at the children’s singing festival in San Remo because a Russian representative was present there. Her speech has captivated the whole world.

She refused to sing, but her important words secured a victory for Ukraine in San Remo.

I’m grateful to her for this act, and I don’t want her to be deprived of a well-deserved award because of the festival organisers’ decision. That’s why I’m awarding her a special commendation from the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine for spiritual victory in cultural diplomacy."

Background:

  • Sofiia Samoliuk, a 13-year-old singer from Ukraine, has refused to perform on the same stage with a Russian performer during the Sanremo Junior Festival, which took place in Italy on 3 May.
  • Sofiia’s press manager said the festival’s organisers only announced that Russian artists would be taking part in the competition several hours before it was set to begin.
  • Instead of performing her song, Sofiia Samoliuk gave a speech in which she said it was unacceptable for representatives of the aggressor country to perform at an international level.

