Ukrainian Prime Minister and British Defence Minister coordinate "steps for counteroffensive"

European PravdaFriday, 5 May 2023, 22:03
Ukrainian Prime Minister and British Defence Minister coordinate steps for counteroffensive

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal coordinated the steps necessary for the Ukrainian counteroffensive and further strengthening of Ukraine's defence capability with British Defence Minister Ben Wallace during his visit to the UK.

Source: European Pravda, Shmyhal on Telegram.

On 5 May, together with Ben Wallace, Minister of Defence of the United Kingdom, and Olena Zelenska, First Lady of Ukraine, Shmyhal got acquainted with the training process of the next group of military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to him, almost 15,000 Ukrainian military personnel have undergone training in the UK. 

"Ben Wallace [and I] coordinated the steps necessary for [the Ukrainian] counteroffensive and for further strengthening Ukraine's defence capability. We are systematically moving in this direction. The Ukrainian army is mastering NATO standards in practice. On the training field from experienced instructors, and on the battlefield while fighting the enemy," the Prime Minister said.

As it is known, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and First Lady Olena Zelenska are part of the Ukrainian delegation to the coronation of Charles III.

