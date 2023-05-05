All Sections
Base station of mobile operator "intercepted" a missile that was flying to Zaporizhzhia

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 5 May 2023, 22:22
Photo from Fedorov's Telegram Channel

The base station of the mobile operator Vodafone stopped a Russian missile flying towards the city of Zaporizhzhia.

Source: Mykhailo Fedorov, Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology – Minister of Digital Transformation, on Telegram

Quote from Fedorov: "The Vodafone base station stopped a Russian missile flying to Zaporizhzhia. It happened in the village of Komyshuvakha, Zaporizhzhia Oblast."

Details: The Minister added that despite the damage, the very next day communication in the area was fully restored thanks to the Starlink, which was handed over by the team of the Ministry of Digital Development.

Fedorov has not said when this happened; at the same time, explosions were heard on the night of 3-4 May in the city of Zaporizhzhia.

 
 

