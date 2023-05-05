All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Base station of mobile operator "intercepted" a missile that was flying to Zaporizhzhia

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 5 May 2023, 22:22
Base station of mobile operator intercepted a missile that was flying to Zaporizhzhia
Photo from Fedorov's Telegram Channel

The base station of the mobile operator Vodafone stopped a Russian missile flying towards the city of Zaporizhzhia.

Source: Mykhailo Fedorov, Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology – Minister of Digital Transformation, on Telegram

Quote from Fedorov: "The Vodafone base station stopped a Russian missile flying to Zaporizhzhia. It happened in the village of Komyshuvakha, Zaporizhzhia Oblast."

Advertisement:

Details: The Minister added that despite the damage, the very next day communication in the area was fully restored thanks to the Starlink, which was handed over by the team of the Ministry of Digital Development.

Fedorov has not said when this happened; at the same time, explosions were heard on the night of 3-4 May in the city of Zaporizhzhia.

 
 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: