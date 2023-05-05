Base station of mobile operator "intercepted" a missile that was flying to Zaporizhzhia

The base station of the mobile operator Vodafone stopped a Russian missile flying towards the city of Zaporizhzhia.

Source: Mykhailo Fedorov, Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology – Minister of Digital Transformation, on Telegram

Quote from Fedorov: "The Vodafone base station stopped a Russian missile flying to Zaporizhzhia. It happened in the village of Komyshuvakha, Zaporizhzhia Oblast."

Advertisement:

Details: The Minister added that despite the damage, the very next day communication in the area was fully restored thanks to the Starlink, which was handed over by the team of the Ministry of Digital Development.

Fedorov has not said when this happened; at the same time, explosions were heard on the night of 3-4 May in the city of Zaporizhzhia.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!