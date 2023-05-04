Explosions heard in Zaporizhzhia

Explosions rang out in the city of Zaporizhzhia on the night of 3-4 May.

Source: Suspilne (Ukraine's public broadcaster) on Telegram; Yurii Malashko, Head of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Suspilne reported the explosions in Zaporizhzhia at around 02:00.

The head of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration called on citizens not to post any photo and video materials on social media and to stay in places of safety until the all-clear is given.

Background: The US Embassy in Ukraine has warned citizens of an increased threat of missile attacks, particularly on Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast.

