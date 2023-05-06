All Sections
Russian soldiers seize homes of evacuated Ukrainians in Kherson Oblast

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 6 May 2023, 05:50
Russian soldiers seize homes of evacuated Ukrainians in Kherson Oblast
TEMPORARILY OCCUPIED OLESHKY. SCREENSHOT FROM DEEPSTATEMAP

Russian forces are settling their invaders in the seized houses of local residents on the temporarily occupied left (eastern) bank of Kherson Oblast.

Source: Ukraine’s National Resistance Center

Details: The National Resistance Centre has said that a Russian Guard unit arrived in Oleshky and moved into the homes of the forcibly evacuated Ukrainians.

At the same time, the forced evacuation of certain groups of people in the town continues, as the National Resistance Centre has noted. 

They have also added: "A similar situation with the resettlement of enemy soldiers is recorded in other settlements on the left bank."

