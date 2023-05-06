Ukrainian defenders down 4 UAVs over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

The Air Force shot down four Russian Iranian-made Shahed drones over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the night of 5-6 May. The wreckage damaged houses, outbuildings and power lines.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipro Oblast State Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The aggressor launched drones on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight. Our air defence forces performed their task perfectly. Military personnel from Air Command Skhid (East) downed all four Shahed drones."

"The Russian army also targeted the Marhanets hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.] in the Nikopol district. They fired about 15 projectiles from Grad multiple-launch rocket systems. There were no casualties. The results of the attack are being confirmed."

Details: Lysak noted that the wreckage of the downed Russian drones fell in the Synelnykove district.

Windows were broken in five private houses there. Two outbuildings and a power line were damaged.

No casualties were reported.

