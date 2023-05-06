All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian defenders down 4 UAVs over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 6 May 2023, 07:40
Ukrainian defenders down 4 UAVs over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
PHOTO: AIR COMMAND SKHID (EAST)

The Air Force shot down four Russian Iranian-made Shahed drones over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the night of 5-6 May. The wreckage damaged houses, outbuildings and power lines.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipro Oblast State Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The aggressor launched drones on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight. Our air defence forces performed their task perfectly. Military personnel from Air Command Skhid (East) downed all four Shahed drones."

"The Russian army also targeted the Marhanets hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.] in the Nikopol district. They fired about 15 projectiles from Grad multiple-launch rocket systems. There were no casualties. The results of the attack are being confirmed."

Details: Lysak noted that the wreckage of the downed Russian drones fell in the Synelnykove district.

Windows were broken in five private houses there. Two outbuildings and a power line were damaged.

No casualties were reported.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russian units that fled from Bakhmut have been defeated twice now

US sees no signs of Wagner retreat from Bakhmut – Politico

Ex-president of Motor Sich company, suspected of collaborations with Russians, asks to be exchanged to Russia

photo, videoJournalist shows fragments of Russian Kinzhal missile shot down in Ukraine

photoAir Force Commander signs HARM missile: message partially censored

Kremlin reacts to Poland renaming Kaliningrad

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:10
photoRussians strike Nikopol with artillery fire, damaging 3 private houses
07:45
Russians claim electrical substation was attacked in Kursk Oblast
07:19
Trump refuses to say whether he wishes Ukraine to win
06:47
Russians take 300 Ukrainian people, including children, to Berdiansk in 3 days
05:47
Trump refuses to call Putin a war criminal
04:16
Canada and Latvia to train Ukrainian officers
03:43
Russian units that fled from Bakhmut have been defeated twice now
02:51
Russians take away documents and property from captured state institutions in south of Ukraine
02:16
Black Sea Initiative may be extended for at least 2 more months
01:39
Explosion heard in Zaporizhzhia
All News
Advertisement: