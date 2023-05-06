All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


"We survived": Special Operations Forces posts new video from burning Bakhmut

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 6 May 2023, 12:12
We survived: Special Operations Forces posts new video from burning Bakhmut
screenshot

Special Operations Forces have posted new videos from the burning city of Bakhmut, in which Russia allegedly used phosphorus ammunition.

Source: Special Operations Forces

Quote: "We have survived! Revenge is just around the corner!

Advertisement:

Images of the night shelling of Bakhmut with phosphorus munitions."

Details: The Special Operations Forces insist that the Russians used banned phosphorus munitions in Bakhmut.

So far, there is no evidence of whether it is phosphorous or incendiary ammunition.

For reference: Military experts and investigators note that Ukraine and Russia are not armed with phosphorus ammunition.

But it can be incendiary ammunition, which is also prohibited; they cannot be used in cities or near them.

Incendiary ammunition may be used against military facilities only if they are remote from civilian ones.

Such ammunition creates mass fires using flammable, combustible materials in areas with dry vegetation cover.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: