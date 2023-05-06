All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


"We survived": Special Operations Forces posts new video from burning Bakhmut

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 6 May 2023, 12:12
We survived: Special Operations Forces posts new video from burning Bakhmut
screenshot

Special Operations Forces have posted new videos from the burning city of Bakhmut, in which Russia allegedly used phosphorus ammunition.

Source: Special Operations Forces

Quote: "We have survived! Revenge is just around the corner!

Images of the night shelling of Bakhmut with phosphorus munitions."

Details: The Special Operations Forces insist that the Russians used banned phosphorus munitions in Bakhmut.

So far, there is no evidence of whether it is phosphorous or incendiary ammunition.

For reference: Military experts and investigators note that Ukraine and Russia are not armed with phosphorus ammunition.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

But it can be incendiary ammunition, which is also prohibited; they cannot be used in cities or near them.

Incendiary ammunition may be used against military facilities only if they are remote from civilian ones.

Such ammunition creates mass fires using flammable, combustible materials in areas with dry vegetation cover.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russian units that fled from Bakhmut have been defeated twice now

US sees no signs of Wagner retreat from Bakhmut – Politico

Ex-president of Motor Sich company, suspected of collaborations with Russians, asks to be exchanged to Russia

photo, videoJournalist shows fragments of Russian Kinzhal missile shot down in Ukraine

photoAir Force Commander signs HARM missile: message partially censored

Kremlin reacts to Poland renaming Kaliningrad

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:10
photoRussians strike Nikopol with artillery fire, damaging 3 private houses
07:45
Russians claim electrical substation was attacked in Kursk Oblast
07:19
Trump refuses to say whether he wishes Ukraine to win
06:47
Russians take 300 Ukrainian people, including children, to Berdiansk in 3 days
05:47
Trump refuses to call Putin a war criminal
04:16
Canada and Latvia to train Ukrainian officers
03:43
Russian units that fled from Bakhmut have been defeated twice now
02:51
Russians take away documents and property from captured state institutions in south of Ukraine
02:16
Black Sea Initiative may be extended for at least 2 more months
01:39
Explosion heard in Zaporizhzhia
All News
Advertisement: