6 State Emergency Service workers killed and 2 injured in Russian attack on Kherson Oblast

SEVERAL OF THE STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE WORKERS KILLED ON 6 MAY. PHOTO: SCREENSHOT OF SERHII KRUK’S FACEBOOK POST

Six State Emergency Service workers were killed and two injured in a Russian attack on Kherson Oblast on Saturday, 6 May.

Source: Serhii Kruk, Head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, on Facebook

Quote from Kruk: "Today, the State Emergency Service lost part of its family. Our explosives experts were shelled while out clearing an area in Kherson Oblast from mines. Six of our experts were killed.

Another two, including a female paramedic, sustained injuries and were hospitalised. Some of their equipment was destroyed."

Details: Kruk stressed that Russian forces continue to violate the norms of international law by shelling workers who have spent months clearing the territory that Russian occupation forces littered with ammunition and explosive devices.

He also shared the names of all six SES workers who were killed on Saturday, and posted their photographs: Ihor Soloviov, Oleksandr Khodakovskyi, Andrii Orlov, Volodymyr Pohorielyi, Mykola Sholokh, Roman Kalenyk.

